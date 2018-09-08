Scotland donates 50 computers to Malawi Police Service

Scotland government through Scottish Police on Friday provided over 50 desktop computers to Malawi Police Service (MPS) as part of their continued working relationship.

Police Scotland Inspector, Iain Ward presented the computers at Police headquarters in Lilongwe.

He said the provision of the computers as milestone with the Malawi police as it would enhance their connectivity network.

Ward believes that the computer would help police officers to store their data electronically and making their work easy.

“The cost of these computers is actually free. We have partnership Glasgow Lord Provost Trust which has secured the computer to be given to Malawi police services for use, “he said.

Deputy Inspector general responsible for operation, Duncan Mwapasa thanked the Scottish police for the timely donation of the computers saying it would go along ward of helping police officers to do away with paper work.

He said Police has challenges of keeping case files especially in the areas of child protection and general based violence in most police stations throughout the country.

