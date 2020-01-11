Scotland issues travel advisory to Malawi ahead of election case verdict

Scotland has issued a travel advisory to its citizens planning to visit Malawi end of January or early February, 2020 warning of violent protests.

In a message to Scotland Malawi forum, the advisory says the court is expected to rule on the election case between end of January and early February, 2020.

The Constitutional Court has until February to determine the case in which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party’s Saulos Chilima are disputing the President Peter Mutharika re-election in May 2019 polls.

The travel advisory warns of violent protests in reaction to the court ruling regardless which way it might go.

This comes at a time when religious leaders and diplomats have been advising leaders of the major political parties in the country to prepare their supporters psychologically to accept the election case outcome.

UTM, MCP and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) say they have sensitized their supporters to maintain peace, calm, law and order after the election case outcome.

