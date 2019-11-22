Scribe-cum-entrepreneur Chris Loka embraces art of public speaking

Lilongwe-based young entrepreneur, Chris Loka, has turned the art of public speaking into a business from which he is earning a fortune.

Loka traces his passion in public speaking from his early life as a radio presenter after he had successfully completed his studies at the Malawi Institute of Journalism in 2014.

Even then, Loka was known as someone who loves what he does and always sort to improve each and every time and become the best.

Later, Chris Loka joined the University of Malawi, Chancellor College where he did Bachelors of arts communication and cultural studies specializing in Public Relations.

After his studies at the Chancellor College, Chris Loka who is also a Nyasa Times correspondent, defined himself as a self-employed Master of Ceremonies against the conventional belief of looking for a job.

He says: “When I just started, I did not have an idea of where I would end. I just saw this huge desire in me to fully harness the art of public speaking. Most people did not understand what I was up to. They thought thinking of becoming an MC while I have a degree was time wasting.

“Now I have successfully hosted several events. Most of them very big. And I keep receiving requests about my charges from many people which to me is a very positive thing.”

According to Loka, employment is not the only way out. The majority of young people think about being employed, and this makes them close up to opportunities that could give them income and allow them to employ others. Loka is of the view that if young people become more open to entrepreneurship and use what they have fully, unemployment would be eliminated.

“Entrepreneurship requires that someone start with what they already have. Am using the knowledge I obtained from school in the practical world. Am able to communicate to a larger group of people, to direct events and make communications in events. I think public speaking is a beautiful art, and if used effectively it brings money,” said Loka.

The case of Loka is both rare and exceptional. Much as entrepreneurship is encouraged, it is also heavily misunderstood. Most young people have grown and been schooled that entrepreneurship requires sound capital, connections in an already established market and a lot of favors. This belief nips the desire in many young budding entrepreneurs.

The story of Loka shows that, much as capital might be hard to access from financial institutions, it is still possible to start small and end big.

“I wish to encourage all young people to embrace entrepreneurship. That is the only way we can solve most of the problems that we have today. Young people should become self-reliant and through their various ventures, they should pull others up. And by repeating this process, we will create a better Malawi,” he said.

Chris Loka is determined to grow beyond limits in the industry.

