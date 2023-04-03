Scripture Union develops Tumbuka devotional booklet

The Scripture Union of Malawi (SU) has developed and published a Tumbuka devotional booklet to help Christians from the Tumbuka-speaking background to read and understand the word of God with ease.

The devotional, which is titled Nkhongono Zako Zenecho, will help the users to attain spiritual growth through constant interaction and connection with God, understanding what He is saying about Himself, His kingdom, and His people.

SU national director Amon Chanika said they are working with the Presbyterian Church in Ireland in promoting the Tumbuka devotional booklet in local churches.

But Chanika appealed to pastors and church elders under the Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP to take a leading role in promoting the publication to their followers.

He made the appeal in Lilongwe on Thursday last week during an orientation meeting the union organized for the faith leaders.

“The aim of this project is to assist Christians to read and understand the word of God in their own mother language. The consultation meeting was aimed at orienting the faith leaders, who are gatekeepers, on how they can use the booklet. We want them to be the ones to encourage their faithful to read the word of God,” said Chanika.

He disclosed that SU is in partnership with the Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP and other churches to promote reading culture among Christians.

Parish minister for Thanthwe CCAP Church in Area 22 in Lilongwe, Reverend Dr. Mwawi Chilongozi, commended the union for the publication, saying it will go a long way in growing strong Christians in Malawi.

Chilongozi said the devotional had come at the right time when the church is facing many challenges, including false teachings.

“This devotional will help Christians to consume the right message from God,” she said.

A daily devotional is a Christian religious publication that provides a specific spiritual reading for each calendar day.

Many daily devotionals take the form of one year devotional books, with many being tailored specifically for children, teenagers, students, men and women.

