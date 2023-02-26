SDA Church urges its members to rally behind President Chakwera’s administration

Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) in Malawi has urged its members to rally behind the leadership and administration of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, stressing that the incumbent government proven to be the most caring and listening one.

SDA Church president in Malawi Pastor Tony Nyirenda made the advice on Sabbath Day on February 25, 2023, when Chakwera attended a service of prayers at Nkhoronga SDA Church in the outskirts of Mzuzu City.

Nyirenda said the church is happy because President Chakwera recognises capabilities of SDA Christians to serve in different positions in government. He also advised the church’s flock to serve Malawians with dignity and love.

The outspoken man of God said it is time to the church partnered with the Malawi leader on his journey of rebuilding Malawi.

In his speech, Chakwera commended the SDA Church for the historical role it has played in the social and economic development of the country, especially in areas of health, education, water and sanitation, among others.

The President said the services offered by the church through health care, education and economic activities, among other various projects, have helped transform lives of people.

He further said the church has a great role to play in steering the country to achieve Malawi 2063.

“Let me thank the SDA Church on behalf of government. Malawi 2063 cannot be achieved without the involvement of the faith community. It is the faith community which can provide wisdom for people’s mindset change. We welcome your advice at any time,” Chakwera said.

He called for faithfulness and unity amongst Malawians and promotion of the conservation of God given resources amidst global climate change challenges.

“Let us be faithful and honest in whatever we do. We cannot build the country on lies,” said Chakwera as he thanked the church for conferring on him an honorary citizen status of the church.

But Chakwera condemned people who have been attacking health workers, citing incidents of violence at Mgona and Balaka where communities attacked health workers over cholera myths.

