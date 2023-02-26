CDF can boost sports development in Malawi, says Minister Mkandawire 

Minister of Youths and Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to allocate part of their Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to sport activities in their respective areas, saying doing so can help improve sports at grassroots in the country.

Mkandawire made the remarks on Sunday during the launch of a K1.5 million Chidumba Mkandawire Football and Netball Trophy in Rumphi district.

The Youths and Sports Minister said guidelines already allow MPs to inject part of CDF to sports activities.

“MPs should channel part of the CDF toward sports activities. They can buy sports equipment or even organize different sport trophies in their respective areas. My Ministry will lobby MPs to do that,” said Mkandawire.

Mkandawire who is also the MP for Karonga South constituency disclosed that his Ministry will do everything to make sure that all sports activities are growing.

He noted that in the past, much concentration has been put on Football and Netball leaving other sports activities such as Basketball and Volleyball not fully supported.

“All type of sports need to be prioritize just as Football and Netball that’s my Ministry’s vision. Our flag should fly in each and every international sports activities,” disclosed Mkandawire.

In his remarks, Ministry of Defence, Harry Mkandawire while commending MP for Rumphi Central Constituency, Chidumba Mkandawire for the Trophy said it is President Chakwera wish to see that sports activities are on top under his leadership.

Chidumba Mkandawire on his side pledged to continue supporting the youths with different activities in his area.

He said K1 million will go to Football while K500, 000 to Netball.

