Tabitha inspires Inter Milan to victory

Italy-based Malawian women’s footballer Tabitha Chawinga inspired his team Inter Milan to a 3-1 triumph in the Seria A Femminile.

The Malawi National Football Team player scored a double to secure the victory and took her tally of the season to 16.

According to a report on the league’s Facebook, Tabitha is four goals ahead of her closest and on course to win the Golden Boot in her debut season.

“With this double there are 16 goals to the Malawian striker. At least 4 more than any striker. Seria A Femminile,” reads the statement.

In an interview Tabitha summed up saying: ” A brace to my tally and three points for the team.”

Her performance also earned her Most Valuable Player of the Match.

She also received rave reviews for her performance from fans writing on Facebook.

“Devastating. Physically she is from another planet than any Seria A player. Ana animal,” said Ilaria Principi.

While Riccardo Pena Brance said Love view at the Tre Fontane against us, really impressive.

A Zambian Foster Shumba Mwambwi said: “She is Barbara (Banda). In fact she is best here in Africa. So far. Very good girl.”

With the victory, Inter Milan are in position three from 18 matches.

while Fiorentina drop to fourth from 18 matches as well.

Inter Milan rivals AC Milan are on fifth position with 31 points but they have a game in hand.

Sassuolo lie sixth from 18 matches with 17 points, Pomigliano seventh with 14 points from 18 matches, Parma are on eighth position with 13 points from 17 matches, Como Women perch on ninth from 17 matches with 11 points while Sampdoria are 10th from 17 matches and 10 Points.

