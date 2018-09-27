Search for Zuri Africa Queen invades Blantyre: Calls for models to audition

Zuri Africa Beauty Pageant which is the culture and the people’s way of life developed to encourage Africans to pride and value each other, has called on models in the commercial city of Blantyre to audition for its beauty pageant which is slated to take place from September 29 at Sports Bar and Lounge.

Zuri Africa beauty pageant is for the first time taking place in Malawi and will see the winners represent the country in the global finals which will take place in South Africa July next year.

When speaking in an interview, Zuri Africa country director Chimwemwe Buleya revealed that the beauty pageant is an inspirational concept that wishes to magnify and instill a sense of a deep African cultural pride that will be showcased to a global audience and communicate the positive aspects of African cultural norms and our doctrine of Ubuntu.

There are 23 countries participating for this beauty pageant as follows Zimbabwe, Zambia,Botswana, Mozambique, Nigeria, south Africa, Cameroon, Kenya, including Malawi to just mention a few.

The search already begun in Lilongwe where auditionswere held place at Madidi Lodge on 15 September and now the last auditions are happening on 29 September at 15 Lounge after that’s when the finalist will be announced to compete in the finals.

