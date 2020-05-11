Seasoned politician Wakuda Kamanga dumps MCP,  joins DPP

May 11, 2020 Owen Khamula & Alfred Chauwa -Nyasa Times 16 Comments

Former member of parliament for Kasungu north east Wakuda Kamanga has dumped Malawi Congress Party (MCP)  and rejoined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Wakuda: I have left MCP and want to support President Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi
Uladi welcoming Wakuda in DPP
Wakuda rejoins DPP
Wakuda: I am back in DPP

Kamanga was Monday morning welcomed into the DPP by party secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey in Lilongwe.

His defection to the ruling party has buoyed the party officials who are facing stiff political competition from the opposition who have ganged up to wrestle power from President Peter Mutharika during the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election slated for July 2.

Kamanga said he decided to rejoin DPP, which he once served as its secretary general until the death of former president Bingu wa Mutharika, because of the development projects and programs which the incumbent President Peter Mutharika has lined up across the country.

In her speech when welcoming him at the DPP headquarters in Lilongwe, Jeffrey said Mutharika would win the fresh polls with landslide.

DPP vice president for Central Region Uladi Mussa urged members to open doors for those who want to join DPP-UDF alliance.

Kamanga’s defection to the DPP comes barely a day after Rumphi central MP Chidumpha Mkandawire and two others  Bessie Chirambo and Henry Mumba who have joined the opposition Tonse Alliance having dumped the DPP.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

16
Leave a Reply

avatar
15 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
16 Comment authors
Malemu Tippex Arthur P Stole K145 millionnafundo zaloKalulu WadwalaMtondowodokaMpakaten Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Malemu Tippex Arthur P Stole K145 million
Guest
Malemu Tippex Arthur P Stole K145 million

Galu uyu wabwerera where he belongs.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
nafundo zalo
Guest
nafundo zalo

lo we dont need you.
idiot bastard you an go.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

Political condoms. No principles

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mtondowodoka
Guest
Mtondowodoka

After Bingus death some member counted out the DPP and left the party of PP. NEVER ever count out THE DPP and UDF. Never lost an Election while in power. God is great. We cant go back to the York and nkhanza of MCP.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mpakaten
Guest
Mpakaten

From his looks one can easily tell that Kamanga is broke and DPP has just come to his rescue and has no better option, but to lean against it as long as he get food on the table from the stollen money..

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Kwenu
Guest
Kwenu

Should start with MCP dumps Wakuda Kamanga

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Shatta
Guest
Shatta

Well put 🙂 🙂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Naluso
Guest
Naluso

Akunama, he was not MCP, have you ever seen him anywhere near MCP?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jamax
Guest
Jamax

Tit for tat – The battle has just started and the battle field is full of arsons, artileries, grenaders, machine guns, machets, landmines, nuclear bombs, tackticks etc the one who knows best how to use these weapons will win the battle.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
mtimasuvala sanza
Guest
mtimasuvala sanza

He is not serious..DDP yamulojeza chani..time is gone already.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

Kikikikiiiiiiii, jumping back into the titanic. Another landslide kodi, like last time? Without tippex and without registering little milakhos, won’t be easy this time.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
shares