Seasoned politician Wakuda Kamanga dumps MCP, joins DPP
Former member of parliament for Kasungu north east Wakuda Kamanga has dumped Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and rejoined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Kamanga was Monday morning welcomed into the DPP by party secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey in Lilongwe.
His defection to the ruling party has buoyed the party officials who are facing stiff political competition from the opposition who have ganged up to wrestle power from President Peter Mutharika during the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election slated for July 2.
Kamanga said he decided to rejoin DPP, which he once served as its secretary general until the death of former president Bingu wa Mutharika, because of the development projects and programs which the incumbent President Peter Mutharika has lined up across the country.
In her speech when welcoming him at the DPP headquarters in Lilongwe, Jeffrey said Mutharika would win the fresh polls with landslide.
DPP vice president for Central Region Uladi Mussa urged members to open doors for those who want to join DPP-UDF alliance.
Kamanga's defection to the DPP comes barely a day after Rumphi central MP Chidumpha Mkandawire and two others Bessie Chirambo and Henry Mumba who have joined the opposition Tonse Alliance having dumped the DPP.
Galu uyu wabwerera where he belongs.
lo we dont need you.
idiot bastard you an go.
Political condoms. No principles
After Bingus death some member counted out the DPP and left the party of PP. NEVER ever count out THE DPP and UDF. Never lost an Election while in power. God is great. We cant go back to the York and nkhanza of MCP.
From his looks one can easily tell that Kamanga is broke and DPP has just come to his rescue and has no better option, but to lean against it as long as he get food on the table from the stollen money..
Should start with MCP dumps Wakuda Kamanga
Well put 🙂 🙂
Akunama, he was not MCP, have you ever seen him anywhere near MCP?
Tit for tat – The battle has just started and the battle field is full of arsons, artileries, grenaders, machine guns, machets, landmines, nuclear bombs, tackticks etc the one who knows best how to use these weapons will win the battle.
He is not serious..DDP yamulojeza chani..time is gone already.
Kikikikiiiiiiii, jumping back into the titanic. Another landslide kodi, like last time? Without tippex and without registering little milakhos, won’t be easy this time.