Seasoned politician Wakuda Kamanga dumps MCP,  joins DPP

Former member of parliament for Kasungu north east Wakuda Kamanga has dumped Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and rejoined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Kamanga was Monday morning welcomed into the DPP by party secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey in Lilongwe.

His defection to the ruling party has buoyed the party officials who are facing stiff political competition from the opposition who have ganged up to wrestle power from President Peter Mutharika during the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election slated for July 2.

Kamanga said he decided to rejoin DPP, which he once served as its secretary general until the death of former president Bingu wa Mutharika, because of the development projects and programs which the incumbent President Peter Mutharika has lined up across the country.

In her speech when welcoming him at the DPP headquarters in Lilongwe, Jeffrey said Mutharika would win the fresh polls with landslide.

DPP vice president for Central Region Uladi Mussa urged members to open doors for those who want to join DPP-UDF alliance.

Kamanga’s defection to the DPP comes barely a day after Rumphi central MP Chidumpha Mkandawire and two others Bessie Chirambo and Henry Mumba who have joined the opposition Tonse Alliance having dumped the DPP.

