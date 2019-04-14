Second phase of Jenda-Edingeni Road resumes: Jappie says project to end in 3-years

Construction of the second phase of the Jenda-Edingeni Road has resumed effectively rekindling hope among the surrounding communities that government will finally live its word on the project.

Abu Dhabi Fund is financing the 53 kilometre-long road construction project (to bitumen standard – class one) from Jenda to Edingeni; a development that has brought excitement among locals who believe this will boost economic activities at trading centres such as Embangweni, Edingeni, Kamchocho and Euthini, which is close to the Zambian Boarder.

But for some time now, there has been no construction work being undertaken on the road, raising fears that the project will not materialise at all.

Others have even been speculating that successive governments are using the road to garner voters support from Mzimba in favour of the governing party.

However, the Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango, said on Saturday that the project stalled because there were some disagreements with the financier, which forced the Malawi Government to start mobising local resources for the completion of the project.

Mhango assured that this time government will ensure the project does not suffer similar problems as it has been the case over the years.

“The Jenda-Edingeni Road is being phased. We first constructed 15 kilometres and we are now constructing the other 15 kilometres to Embangweni. And that’s the way we are going to progress with this particular road,” said Mhango.

The minister indicated that the project will end in three years.

Recently, Village head (VH) Loti Chisambi expressed dismay with the delays, suspecting that the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led administration was equally trying to use the project as a campaign tool ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

“We are very suspicious. Why are we be subjected to this treatment by all governments as if we are not Malawians?” asked Loti Chisambi.

“Our subjects are being to wonder if at all this project will come to an end. Remember, this is an overdue project. Hence, the fear by the people is very justified. We wish it could be completed,” said Loti Chisambi.

He said their subjects were ever more worried with rumours that government has abandoned the project to concentrate on other roads elsewhere, particulary in the South.

Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa said he will personally hold authorities accountable on the progress of the road.

“I have their contact details and this time around, I will not hesitate to call them if I see that there is no progress on the project,” said M’mbelwa.

