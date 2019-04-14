Rumphi residents urged to protect Rumphi-Nyika Road project

Rumphi residents along Rumphi-Nyika- Chitipa Road project sites have been asked to guard the development against any form of abuse.

The call was made Friday during Health, Safety and Environment whistle stop meetings organized by Rumphi District Council, Police and the contractor, Mota Engil.

Social Safety Consultant, Davie Chilonga said upgrading of the road to bitumen standards costs tax payers a lot of money.

“This project has specific period. So if issues of theft of material creep in it will be costly for government. For example, if you steal diesel, construction machines and vehicles will not be able to work properly due to lack of fuel,” he observed.

Chilonga added that workers will experience delays in getting their pay as the contractor will be hunting for resources elsewhere to seal that gap, it will mean government would pay more for the prolonged period of the project.

“Overall, government will incur more expenses on one project which if there were no issues of theft of project materials, it would have used the resources for other areas that are in dire need of development,” he said.

Director of Public Works at Rumphi District Council, Allan Chitete warned that massive stealing of project materials would lead to a substandard work.

‘’We are repeatedly informing the masses in other development meetings in the areas concerned that they should not steal materials for the project, getting involved in promiscuous behavior and to protect minors from all forms of harm,” he explained.

Acting Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe advised officials that when they are conducting awareness meetings they should involve both the construction workers and the community.

“There is need that when you are doing awareness meetings, you should take on board both the community members and the construction workers for these messages to get to the bottom,’’ Chilonga observed.

Commenting on the Traditional Leader concerns on the matter, Chilonga told journalists later that the construction firm has delivered the similar messages to its workers and this is an ongoing activity at all projects sites in the district.

