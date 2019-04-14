Nankhumwa campaigns for Mutharika, DPP in Nsanje: T/As pledge support

In the countdown clock ticks to May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has reaffirmed its optimism about winning thoroughly.

DPP vice-president for southern region Kondwani Nankhumwa said this on Saturday April 13 2013 when he toured three Shire Valley constituencies – Nsanje South, Nsanje South-west and Nsanje Lalanje – to drum up support for DPP presidential candidate, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, respective parliamentary candidates and councillors ahead of the crucial polls.

He said the DPP government under Mutharika has implemented a number of developmental projects in the Lower Shire, including rural electrification under MAREP, the Chapananga Road and Bridge, Nsanje – Marka Road, the Chikwawa – Fatima, the Marka Community Technical College, rehabilitation of the railway line to Mozambique, sinking of bore holes and investments in the health and education sectors, among others.

“Challenges remain though; to fix what’s wrong, we’ve to be honest with ourselves. While President Mutharika and his DPP administration have initiated and achieved unprecedented social and economic development in the Shire Valley, the problem of lack of potable water still haunts many communities. The President has sent me here to assure you that he has asked experts at Southern Region Water Board to carry out a thorough study about how best we can deal with this challenge once and for all.

“Another problem concerns a lack of enough learning and teaching materials in many schools. Teachers are not enough so are teachers’ houses and classroom blocks. The President assures you all that this will be fixed in due course,” said the youthful VP, who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

Nankhumwa said he had brought a message of comfort from President Mutharika to the people of Shire Valley following the devastating floods there and other parts of the country loss of life, houses and other vital property. He said the President is aware about the challenges that people living in makeshift camps in Nsanje and Chikwawa are facing and that he will do everything in his power to address their plight. He donated bales of sugar to people living in camps in the three constituencies. The minister encouraged people of the Lower Shire to vote for President Mutharika, DPP MPs and councilors to witness more tangible social and economic advancement for the region. DPP regional governor for southern region, Charles Mchacha, took a swipe at the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), UTM and People’s Party, saying they have nothing better to offer than what the DPP has given the people of Lower Shire. Mchacha described MCP as a party that committed despicable atrocities against the people of the Lower Shire during the late Dr. Kamuzu Banda’s dictatorship. Senior Chief Malemia, T/As Mbenje, Ndamera, Chimombo and Nyachikanda attended the political campaign rallies, pledging their full support for President Mutharika and DPP aspirants in Nsanje for continued social and economic development.” DPP parliamentary candidates for Nsanje South, South-west and Lalanje, Thomson Kamangira, Hellen Buluma and Gladys Ganda, said they were optimistic about winning their respective seats. Nankhumwa said these are DPP candidates duly recognized by the party and DPP supporters must reject any independent claiming they represent the party.

Chikwawa has 258,968 voters whilst Nsanje has registered 145,528 voters and cumulatively, the two Lower Shire districts have registered 404,496. In the 2014 elections, DPP won the presidential election and some parliamentary seats in the Lower Shire. DPP’s presidential candidate Mutharika won with 165,047 votes against the second placed People’s Party (PP) candidate’s 41,389 votes.

