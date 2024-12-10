SEEDCO MALAWI TO HOST PRESTIGIOUS GOLF TOURNAMENT ON SATURDAY

In introducing its latest product innovation, the Mkango SC 665 hybrid maize variety that has potential to transform Malawi’s agriculture industry, SeedCo Malawi will celebrate the milestone through hosting a prestigious golf tournament on Saturday at Lilongwe Golf Club.

The ProAm tournament will include a special professional category purse worth MK3 million to be competed for by local professional golfers and following other excellent prizes on offer, over 118 golfers registered soon after registration opened at 10h00 on Tuesday.

The Lilongwe Golf Club is a full 36-hole course and the target for the SeedCo Golf Challenge 2024 is a field of 150 golfers playing over two days, whose registration closes on Thursday, December 12.

Apart from the professional golfers slot, to be played in ProAm format, there will also be the Championship Division, the A and B Division as well as the Ladies and Juniors categories.

And in commemorating the new innovation, the event is expected to bring together industry experts, farmers and agricultural enthusiasts to celebrate this groundbreaking innovation and its potential to transform Malawian agriculture.

The leading hybrid seed breeder, producer and supplier’s Marketing Manager, Oneka Sitali, says the Mkango SC 665 hybrid maize variety, is set to complement the existing Mkango 600 series.

“This cutting-edge seed is designed to transform maize farming practices across Malawi, offering a resilient and high-yielding solution tailored to the country’s diverse agricultural landscape,” she said in a statement.

She further emphasised that the seed has been developed through rigorous research and breeding programs, adding that Mkango SC 665 “is specifically designed to withstand the challenges posed by climate change”.

“Its superior genetic makeup provides exceptional tolerance to common diseases such as Grey Leaf Spot and Maize Streak Virus 2, ensuring healthier crops and higher yields, even in adverse conditions.”

She highlighted Mkango SC 665’s key features and benefits, which include high yield potential to offer farmers the potential to maximise their harvests and boost their income.

It has a robust resistance to major diseases that is set to minimise crop losses and reduces the need for chemical treatments as well as that the versatile variety thrives in various ecological regions — making it suitable for a wide range of farming environments.

Sitali further attests of the variety’s faster maturity, saying its shorter maturity period allows for efficient crop planning and harvesting.

Throughout the two days of golf, SeedCo also pledges that they will feature exciting two days of arrays of activities in commemorating the launch of Mkango SC 665.

This is not the first time for SeedCo to be involved with golf as it also sponsors the Lilongwe Open that attracts international professional golfers and has developed the skills of Malawi Professional Golfers Association (PGAMW) members.

Some of the local professional golfers include Paul Chidale, Victor Kachepatsonga, Simon Moses and others who have gone on to represent Malawi in Zambia, Kenya, South Africa among other countries.

