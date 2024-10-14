Seeds of Change: Chakwera launches 2024/25 AIP to combat hunger 

In a decisive move to tackle the escalating hunger crisis, President Lazarus Chakwera launched the 2024/25 Agriculture Input Programme (AIP) today in Neno, reaffirming his commitment to empowering local farmers and ensuring food security for all Malawians.

Addressing a crowd of enthusiastic supporters, Chakwera acknowledged the grim reality faced by many, stating, “Everywhere I go, I meet Malawians whose primary complaint is hunger.” He attributed the rising food shortages largely to climate change, a pressing challenge that demands immediate and effective action.

The AIP aims to provide affordable fertilizers and agricultural resources to farmers capable of cultivating food. Chakwera emphasized that this program is not for everyone; it targets those with the potential to grow food effectively. “We must not waste resources on those who cannot farm,” he explained, highlighting the need for a focused and strategic approach to agricultural support.

In a powerful appeal for unity, the President urged Malawians to foster a spirit of cooperation. “Let’s love each other by giving each other the opportunity to help each other,” he said, advocating against the divisive mentality that often accompanies government aid distribution. He encouraged beneficiaries to recognize the support they receive, whether it be in the form of fertilizers, livestock, or financial assistance for businesses.

Chakwera’s address was a call to action, urging citizens not to be swayed by negativity or misinformation. “If you know you’ve received help—don’t let anyone tell you that Chakwera has done nothing for you,” he asserted, reinforcing the message that government efforts are crucial in the fight against hunger.

The program also includes additional initiatives for those unable to farm, ensuring that every Malawian receives assistance tailored to their capabilities. Chakwera’s vision is clear: to create a resilient agricultural sector that can withstand the challenges posed by climate change and economic fluctuations.

With the launch of the AIP, Malawi takes a significant step towards a sustainable future, aiming not just to alleviate hunger but to empower its agricultural community. As the nation confronts the pressing realities of food insecurity, Chakwera’s commitment to supporting farmers may very well sow the seeds of change for generations to come.

