Self-proclaimed abortion survivors against Termination of Pregnancy Bill

Some concerned citizens comprising faith leaders and self-proclaimed survivors of abortion are opposing the tabling in Parliament of the Termination of Pregnancy Bill and have petitioned members of Parliament (MPs) to curtail any debate on the proposed legislation, stating that it is against the fundamental right to human life.

The survivors, comprise men whose mothers wanted to abort them before birth and women who were pressured to abort at one time in their life, addressed journalists in Lilongwe where they reaffirmed their commitment to defending the rights of the unborn.

“We are talking about the unborn babies labelled as expendable in the Termination of Pregnancy Bill being proposed in this country. Unborn babies are easy to kill because they cannot run or hide from the knives of doctors, the poison of pills or injections administered to them,” said one of the survivors, Pastor Tsiga.

Tsiga said it is unfortunate that the unborn cannot speak to defend themselves nor rise in action to stop their slaughter.

“Just because it is easy to corner them and kill them does not mean it is right. It is wrong Killing innocent human beings is wrong and should never be allowed in any civilized society. We say a a big no to barbarism,” he said.

On the other hand, Pastor Alex Chirwa of the Assemblies of God Church stressed that their position has been clear from the beginning of their campaign, which is to protect innocent human life because the unborn have the Right to Life fully recognized and protected by Section 16 of our Constitution.

Chirwa said this right cannot be derogated, limited, restricted or suspended in any way according to Section 44 (1) which lists down those rights that cannot be set aside whatsoever.

“This is in line with International Law that has the force of the United Nations General Assembly’s consensus. The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in its preamble states clearly: bearing in mind that, as indicated in the Declaration of the Rights of the Child,’ the child, by reason of his physical and mental immaturity, needs special safeguards and care, including appropriate legal protection, before as well as after birth,” he said.

“The child is recognized before birth as having rights. If the child before birth has no right to life then what other right could she have? The right to be treated if sick or operated on as modern medicine now allows does not make sense if the child does not have the right to life. As far as International Law is concerned, the child before birth deserves legal protections precisely because the unborn are weak, immature, and vulnerable,” added Chirwa.

He expressed optimism that the government would side with the weak and not the strong in pursuit for the protection and preservation of human life.

“Government has no business ganging up on the weak unborn child to take their lives but to do all that is necessary to protect them. Many voices have been heard on this issue. Activists, doctors, lawyers, the clergy, some politicians, even some journalists, foreign and external forces as well as the common citizens have spoken. A group that has not been heard enough on this issue is the growing community of survivors of abortion. Those on whom abortion was attempted but they survived are interested parties in this issue. They too must be heard.

“The mothers of children that were intended for abortion but survived because the mother reversed the decision and made a better choice to keep the child must also be heard. These mothers said, it is tough to sacrifice for a child that is unwanted but it is tougher to sacrifice that child by taking that life,” said Chirwa.

One of the self-proclaimed abortion survivors Pyoka Tembo said he survived abortion when his mother, then a secondary school learner attempted to abort him but he survived and he is now a responsible citizen, an entrepreneur who is employing others.

The proposed Bill is lobbying for the safe termination of pregnancy where it poses a threat to the life of a woman, or it as a result of incest or rape among others.

The current law only provides for termination of pregnancy where the life of a woman is in danger.

