Sempha chess tourney promises fireworks

Fireworks are likely to explode at Kamuzu Institute of Sports in Lilongwe (May 18, 2018) as big brains battle it out in the second quarter of the K1 million Sempha Investment Chess tournament.

About 40 players including reigning African Amateur Chess champion Chiletso Chipanga from Zomba have registered for the day long competition, which will see the winner carting home K70,000.

The first runner-up will go away with K50,000 with the second runner-up pocketing K20,000. There will also be prizes for the best female player and the best student, according to Central Region Chess League (CRCL) chairman Moses Mtumbuka.

“Everything is set for the tournament to take place. As we are speaking, we have just closed the registration exercise and close to 40 players from central region and other regions have registered. The sponsor has also honored his part of the deal and it remains to be seen, who walks away with the top prize,” said Mtumbuka.

Managing Director for Sempha Investments, whose firm also sponsors a college and secondary school chess competition in the central region said in an interview that he was pleased to be associated with the intellectuals’ game.

“Chess is a game of big brains and has a lot of advantages for those who play the game. This is a game that teaches discipline and enhances strategic thinking. As a company, we would like to see this game developing at all levels hence our involvement from the grass-root to the elite level,” said Sempha.

Fide Master Gerald Mphungu, who is the country’s highest titled player won the first quarter of the tournament held in January this year

