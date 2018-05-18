Karonga United dare Mzuni FC in a league clash

Rookies Karonga United Football Club (FC) have spoken tough ahead of their TNM Super League encounter against Mzuzu University FC on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium in their debut encounter.

In an interview on Friday, Karonga United coach Christopher Nyambose said his charges would go flat out in the quest for maximum points.

“This is a must-win game for us considering our position on the standings and my charges are geared to turn the tables come Sunday so that we can move up from our current position,” he declared.

He added that his team would carry the day come rain or sunshine because they know the weakness of their opponents.

However, the Crocodiles from Karonga are coming to this game without their three key players Precious Washali, Brian Phiri who are nursing injuries and Sheriff Shamama has accumulated two yellow cards.

Team Manager for Mzuni FC, McNerbert Kazuwa said his charges are ready for the encounter as they look forward to bounce back after the recent draw in the Mzuzu derby.

“The morale is high in our camp ahead of the match and the players have given out everything in training to deliver and I believe come Sunday we will come out victors,” he pointed out

Kazuwa added that all his troops are fit for the encounter and that there are no injury concerns on his side and that they expect a tough match against Karonga United.

Mzuni and Karonga are on position 12 and 9 with 4 and 5 points, respectively, on the log table

