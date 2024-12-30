Sendera Sisters boost DPP spirit with new album ahead of 2025 elections

The Sendera Sisters, a popular dancing group affiliated with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), electrified supporters with the launch of their new album, “A Peter a Betcha Lawyer,” on December 29, 2024. The album is aimed at energizing DPP followers spiritually and politically as the party gears up for the 2025 general elections.

The event, held to a packed and enthusiastic audience, saw Guest of Honor Gertrude Muntharika pledging her unwavering support to the Sendera Sisters with a donation of K5 million. “I’m happy to be part of this album launch, and I’ve witnessed the overwhelming support from the people, which shows that they love the party,” Muntharika said, highlighting the importance of the group in the party’s mobilization efforts.

Sendera Women’s Group Chairperson Elube Kandewu revealed plans to use the support to purchase a 23-seater bus to replace their current vehicle, which accommodates only 19 members. “This is awesome for our group, as we have 23 members, and our current bus cannot accommodate all of us,” Kandewu stated.

Gradys Ganda, DPP’s Director of Elections and Member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje, emphasized the album’s role in rallying the party’s base ahead of the 2025 elections. “The launch is timely. It will encourage our followers to register and vote for the DPP in the upcoming elections,” Ganda noted, underscoring the critical importance of voter mobilization.

Event organizer Mary Navitcha echoed these sentiments, pointing to the impressive turnout as evidence of the public’s desire for the DPP’s return to power. “This turnout shows that Malawians are ready for change, especially amidst the current challenges like rising commodity prices,” she said.

The album launch raised over K20 million, underscoring the widespread support for the Sendera Sisters and the DPP.

Formed in 2008, the Sendera Sisters have been a key cultural and motivational force for the DPP. Their new album serves as both a spiritual anthem and a rallying cry for party supporters, solidifying their role in the campaign efforts for the 2025 tripartite elections.

