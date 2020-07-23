Senior Chief M’bwana dies of Covid-19 in Nkhatabay

Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development Charles Kalemba has confirmed the death of Senior Chief M’bwana of Nkhatabay District.

According to Kalemba, M’bwana succumbed to Covid-19 on July 22 2020 at his home.

M’bwana whose real name was Francis Nyirenda was born in 1947.

He was installed as Traditional Authority on 15th October 2009 and was later elevated to Senior Chief M’bwana on 28th May 2011.

He is survived by six children and four grand children.

His burial is expected to taken place on Thursday 23rd July 2020.

The sharp rise in the number of cases has been attributed to the June 23 court-sanctioned presidential election re-run where thousands of Malawians ignored health measures and social distancing rules to attend political rallies.

Experts also blame people, who returned from foreign countries mainly from South Africa responsible for the spike in pandemic cases. As of July 12, more than 1,900 people arrived in the country form, South Africa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!