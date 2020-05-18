Senior Police officer changing lives with Jesus:  Impeccable story of evangelist Ng’oma

You may not have heard about him, but evangelist Kondwani Ng’oma is an impeccable gentleman, a Malawian living two great lives, but both with a common denominator: changing people’s lives for the better.

In one world, Evangelist Kondwani Ng’oma is a senior police officer of note at Police Headquarters in Area 30, Lilongwe. Armed with guns, handcuffs and rods, his job, of course, is to make our communities safe from crime and lawlessness.

In another world, evangelist Kondwani Ng’oma comes out differently—here; he touches and changes people’s lives without guns, handcuffs and rods. In this world, he is an evangelist, armed with the Bible and God’s anointing that delivers people from tribulations, heals the sick and casts out demons.

“I must say I am blessed to see myself being used by God to make this world a better place and also to prepare His people for His Kingdom,” says evangelist Kondwani Ng’oma during an interview at his house in Lilongwe.

He recalls that from his tender days at police training college, he had always been keen with the word of God. He adds the word of God has always been central to his police work; however, he felt it wasn’t enough to just keep the word to himself. Ng’oma had to share it. Because of that, in 2017, he formed Rock Foundation Ministries.

“My focus is interdenominational fellowships. We go out, organize fellowships where I teach the word. My ministry is principally based on winning souls through the teaching of the word and, also, demonstrating the power of God through deliverances and healing. We believe that God has not changed. He is still God of miracles, signs and wonders,” he says.

Further, Ng’oma says his ministry has also been instrumental in doing charity work, mostly, about supporting local church building projects of several churches.

“We have assisted so many churches across the country with building materials. We do this as part of preaching the gospel. We believe the gospel need to be preached beyond the pulpit in a quest to show that God is love,” he explains.

Evangelist Kondwani Ng’oma says he has been in various parts of the country preaching and preparing people for the kingdom of God. He further states that, fairly, tens of thousands of people in the country have experienced the power of God through his ministration.

“I am not where I want to be. God is just beginning with me. He will take me far,” he says.

Asked how he balances police work and his ministry work, Ng’oma says it is nothing extraordinary.

“In the first place, I want to tell Malawians that you can be a police officer and also a servant of God. People associate police work with all sorts of negativity. However, God has sent me to show the world that besides carrying guns and handcuffs, a police officer can also carry the Bible, preach the kingdom of God and change lives,” he says.

Currently, plans are at an advanced stage for the ministry to have its own prayer house in Lilongwe. However, several crusades and outreach programmes have already planned on touring the entire country.

Evangelist Kondwani Ng’oma is married to Stella Ng’oma and together they have three sons.

