HRDC announce May 28 demos to force Ansah out of Malawi Electoral Commission

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have announced nationwide protests on May 28 to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairwoman Jane Ansah and her fellow commissioners to step down.

During a news conference in Lilongwe on Monday, HRDC leader Gift Trapence told journalists that the impunity and arrogance being displayed by Ansah and her team cannnot go unchallenged.

Apart from the street ptotests, HRDC said they are engaging their lawyers to interpret the laws concerning the legality of MEC commissioners’ tenure.

“The level of impunity and arrogance being shown by MEC commissioners cannot be termed by one strategy,” he said.

HDRC central region coordinator Billy Mayaya noted that, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, it is far more important for the country to express themselves against MEC’s continued arrogance.

“Of course, are concerned about Covid-19 but we are also concerned about the state of constitutionalism in Malawi and the rule of law which are currently being severely undermined by MEC under Jane Ansah.,” he said.

Although HRDC will hold demos against Ansah, she has refused to resign.

