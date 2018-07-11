Seodi blames District Councils  for dragging in public sector reforms

Some district councils are yet to start implementing Public Sector Reforms, a development that is delaying the process of improving public service delivery, a senior official government official has said.

Chief Director in Public Sector Reforms Management Unit Seodi White said this on Tuesday in Lilongwe during the official opening of the reforms implementation conference for local councils.

“Some councils are not making tangible progress because they are yet to starting implementing the reforms.

There is a need for these councils to learn and appreciate the progress made in other sectors in these reforms,” White said.

She said it was in this spirit that the Office of the President and Cabinet through the Public-Sector Reforms Management Unit has organised the conference for local councils and their parent Ministry (Local Government and Rural Development) to share ideas and experiences.

“This platform offers an opportunity to all participants to learn best practices that can be adopted so that no sector is left behind,” White said

Government is engaging the local councils to look at the challenges hampering the progress of public sector reforms.

“Participants are expected to come up with concrete recommendations to address emerging challenges and guide future interventions in the reforms agenda,” White said.

Deputy Director for planning and policy in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Walusungu Kayira said it is encouraging that some councils are performing well in the in the reforms.

He, however, said that funding challenges is main problem affecting implementation of these reforms in some councils and called on these council to find alternative ways of overcoming this problem.

“We are encouraging councils to come up with revenue generating activities so that they can efficiently implement the reforms,” Kayira said.

The Public Service Reforms Agenda was officially launched on 11th February, 2015 with the aim of improving efficiency, effectiveness and professionalism in the Public Sector.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :