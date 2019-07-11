Seodi ‘satisfied’ with resource-rich march for Jane Ansah

Public Sector Reforms Unit chief director in the Office of President and Cabinet, Seodi White has said she was more than satisfied with the level of women who participated in march to back embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah amid calls for her to resign.

White organised the march as chairperson of Forum for Concerned Women Association (FCWA).

The majority of women at the march were conspicuously seen ferried in truckloads and buses as they carried placards with messages in support of Ansah.

Grace Khwepeya from Mulanje in an interview during the match was asked why she is backing Jane Ansah, and said because “she is the president’s wife”.

The woman said she was a supporter of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and was just asked by party officials in her area to board a vehicle to Blantyre for the demonstrations.

“So am I here to give support to our mother. As President wife, she is then our mother and we have to support her,” said Khwepeya.

Ansah is a Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal judge who is facing calls from some sections of the society, notably the civil society organizations through a grouping called Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and some opposition parties for allegedly presiding over what they call a flawed electoral process in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

In her remarks, White commended the women who were in white T-shirts designed for the occasion with some printed ‘I am Jane Ansah’, saying this was the fourth time for women to hold such demonstrations since the formation of FCWA.

“As women, they have really shown how angry and displeased they are towards the humiliation, persecution and emotional torture Justice Ansah is receiving from some individuals in the country,” White said.

She said she and all the women are deeply unhappy with the recent demonstrations against Jane Ansah. She said no matter what, Jane Ansah would not resign.

“The disgruntled people who are forcing Ansah to step down are doing this because she is a woman, had it been he was their fellow man they could not have dared him. We can assure them that Ansah will not fall nor give in to their demands,” said White.

DPP Secretary General, Grezeder Jeffrey also attended the apparently resource-rich march.

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Mary Navicha said “well-wishers” who she could not mention, supported the well organised march.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :