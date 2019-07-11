United Nations confirm K7.4m issue with Malawi activists, demand release of Trapence and Sembereka
United Nations (UN) has demanded the release of human rights activists, Reverend McDonald Sembereka and Gift Trapence of the Centre for the Development of People (Cedep), who were arrested on allegation of defrauding K7.4million of UNAids funds.
The two activist remanded at Mauwa Prison in Lilongwe are accused of operating an organisation, Mango Key, which is not registered with the Non-Governmental Organisation -(NGO) Board of Malawi, and that they misappropriated the UNAids money through it.
In a letter to Malawi government on Wednesday, the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Lilongwe said the matter was sorted with “an amicable resolution”.
The UN confirmed about the alleged fraud but stated that the funds will be repaid to UNAIDS.
It disowned those who reported the matter to police.
“The United Nations would like to seek the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Malawi Police Service’s immediate cooperation to effectively release those individuals from Police custody.”
The two have been charged with forgery and operating an NGO ‘Mango’ without registering with NGO Board.
Human rights activist Billy Mayaya claimed Sembereka and Trapence arrest was political “persecution” aimed at silencing critics of President Peter Mutharika and his administration.
The arrest of the activists comes barely days after re-elected President Peter Mutharika accused rights defenders of organising protests over the disputed result of a May vote to turn the country into a “lawless society”.
The country has seen nearly two months of protests by demonstrators who dismiss the election as fraudulent and demand the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Dr. Jane Ansah.
President Mutharika accused the protests organisers of plotting to oust his government and warned that the organisers will be dealt with severely.
“The violence you see is calculated to turn Malawi into a lawless state,” Mutharika said on Saturday as the country celebrated the 55th anniversary of independence from Britain.
According to the President, Trapence's organisation want to create "lawlessness" so that they can take over this government.
Thank you UN for resolving the past issue amicably and for demanding the release of our two political prisoners. We trust you will continue to stand for the basic Human Rights of all Malawians, including freedom of speech, freedom to demonstrate, and freedom to elect a president equitably and democratically.
DPP Tippex Government, manyazi bwaaaaaaaa? Kkkkkkkk mwa goofer big time.
UNITED NATIONS KNOWS VERY WELL THAT IN MALAWI PPLE ARE LIVING IN UNDEMOCRATIC STATE WHERE BY GOVT IS THREATENING THOSE WHO ARE OPPOSING THE DPP GOVT ONCE THEY DO SOMETHING STUPID
Muthalika is lying victory for Malawi is coming soon. You will have to accept the ruling else face arrest immediately and put on house remand where charges of treason will be placed on you.
I am very disappointed in you Mr Trapence,
Remove Trapence, two more Trapences will emerge. You cannot stop change. Wise people take notice of where the wind is blowing and respond accordingly. Our police is the silliest in the world. They act like zombies, robots ready to be manipulated by thieves masquerading as politicians. If it is about fraud, we have a couple of chejumos at state house. Let me remind you two frauds masterminded by the couple at state house which you should have acted long time ago. Do you remember NAC funds channeled to Beautify Malawi run by first lady? Isn’t it fraud when donor money… Read more »