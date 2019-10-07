Serenity Stars stun Chilomoni Sisters in Rainbow Paints league

Rainbow Paints league outfit Chilomoni Sisters on Sunday suffered a shocking defeat of 43-40 baskets in the hands of Serenity Stars during a cracking encounter which was played at Blantyre Youth Centre.

Blantyre and Districts Netball League (BDNL) lined up three games only in the Week 5 of the league where the most interesting matches were involving Serenity Stars and Chilomoni Sisters as well as Shizaella Queens who were taking on Machinjiri Sisters in a must win game.

Serenity Stars who were in top form during the day after displaying a poor performance in their previous games managed to lead all the four quarters taking advantage on Chilomoni Sisters who were failing to tick in all their departments.

It was an important win for Serenity Stars who are now tied on 16 points but with a game in hand as they have played 16 games while Chilomoni have played 17 matches.

Chilomoni Sisters is currently on position 5 due to goal difference whereas Serenity is on position 6.

Shizaella Queens protected their 7th position with 16 points from 17 games having beating struggling Machinjiri Sisters 65-29 baskets.

Newcomers Vicky Stars registered their third convincing win with 48-45 baskets over Chileka Sisters to remain safe on position 8 with 7 points.

Rainbow Paints games are expected to be back again this coming weekend with a mouth watering fixture for the week 6.

Here are the full fixture of games set to be played on October 12, 2019.

Polytechnic Vs Chilomoni @12:00PM

Serenity Stars Vs Vicky Stars @13:30PM

Polytechnic Vs Machinjiri Sisters @15:00PM

