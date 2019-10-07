FDB Bank boss challenges Malawi surveyors to uphold tenets of profession

FDH Bank acting managing director William Mpinganjira has challenged surveyors in the country to uphold the tenets of their profession by being ethical to ensure maximum protection of their career.

He said this on Thursday in Mangochi during the Surveyors Institute of Malawi (SIM) Annual Lakeshore Conference under the theme Ethics and Conflict of Interest in the Built Environment and the Role of the Built Environment Practitioner.

In his presentation, Mpinganjira said surveying is a noble profession and critical to the development of the country; hence, it needs people who are committed.

“If you are to make headway, be trusted and recognised in the country with this profession, please strive to adhere to the ethical code of conduct,” he said, adding that being ethical is not only about avoiding corruption but many other negative things.

Mpinganjira advised the surveyors to move with time by learning new things, saying things are dynamic; hence, the need for the surveyors to be innovative and bring tremendous impact to the country.

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Joseph Mwandidya, who made a keynote address, said surveyors are key to the development of the country.

He reiterated government’s commitment to make policies that are not in conflict with the profession.

Mwandidya further advised the old surveyors to create space for the new surveyors, emphasising that such people have acquired new ways of operating.

“As a good number of young people are coming in the industry, let us embrace them and we should not be hard on them,” said Mwandidya.

SIM president Alick Chirwa expressed concern over the low number of surveyors who have licences, saying it is affecting quality of work in the country.

He asked them to ensure that they acquire valid documents to help better serve the country.

