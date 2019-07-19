Seventh Day Adventist Church in master guides drill

Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church has organized a conference in Mangochi District aimed at drilling Master Guides in shaping the future of young SDA congregants aged between four and 15 for them to have faith in God’s work.

The four-day conference, which started on July 17 and is expected to end on July 20, is underway and has brought together over 90 master guides across the country.

Master guides are teachers who mentor children and the youth in the SDA Church, according to Pastor Mandla Lupondwana from South Africa who is the lead lecturer at the conference.

“We have different types of children; others learn after seeing and others after hearing. That is why we are here today to share knowledge and experiences to master guides so that when they go back to their various congregations they should equip the children with vast knowledge,” said Lupondwana in an interview on Thursday.

He added that the coming in of social media was of great importance to the young generation despite its bad side.

“Social media is a good tool for spreading the Word of God among the young generation despite the challenges it has,” explained Lupondwana.

“Old people are not conversant with social media, that is why they mostly single out challenges of social media but when not abused, it is a good tool in letting the youth explore the gospel,” he added.

SDA Youth Director for South Malawi, Pastor Edington Chapasuka said he hoped that by the end of the conference, the master guides would have vast knowledge on faith and spiritual matters.

He described the South African based pastor as a Servant of God with vast experience and that he had been mentoring people across the continent.

One of the participating master guides, Tione Malunga, said for the past two days he had been participating in the conference, he had already learned a lot.

He said the training had so far equipped the participating master guides with skills on how best they could handle critical issues at the church and how they could deal with the various challenges which they face at congregational level.

“We have also learned leadership and how to handle church businesses without always depending on our parents for guidance,” said Malunga.

