Who let the dogs out? Protester dress dog in DPP branded t-shirt

A protester in Mzuzu was the centre of attention during the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) after he brought he dog dressed in ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) branded t-shirt.

The dog was part of the protesters who defied the Mzuzu City Council request to reschedule the demonstrations following a graduation ceremony at Mzuzu University.

The owner of the dog, who himself guised his face by covering part of it with a cloth, proudly guided the animal with a chain and the dog seemed to enjoy every bit of the march.

However, things turned ugly when the protesters set ablaze a car park at Civic Centre offices.

The police and Malawi Defence Force soldiers managed to put the situation under control.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :