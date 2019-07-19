KB unveils Chikoti Chirwa from Red Lions

TNM Super League leaders Kamuzu Barracks (KB) on Friday pulled off a real coup when they unveiled midfielder Chikoti Chirwa they have signed from fellow Malawi Defence Force (MDF) side Red Lions.

The arrival of Chikoti is another significant statement of intent form the league leaders whose target should be to maintain stay at the summit of the league table all the way to the end of the campaign.

Chikoti’s transfer follows Red Lions relegation to the second tier Southern Region Football League last season.

KB spokesman Albert Midiani said Chikoti is real handful, capable of bringing the best from those around him.

Midiani expressed hope that the player will help them win their second league title after 2016.

“We are very pleased to sign a prolific player in Chikoti. He is better equipped to make an immediate impact,”he said.

KB expects Chikoti to compliment the club’s efforts to stay top of the table and eventually win the title.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :