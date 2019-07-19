Bushiri honors Mandela with medical donation to Soweto Health Centre

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri donated medical equipment worth hundreds of thousands of rands to Itereleng clinic in Dobsonville, Soweto on Thursday during the commemoration of the Nelson Mandela day.

The event was attended by a large number of people who live in the township of Soweto.

Speaking in an interview , the facility manager, Nomkosi Masala said what the Prophet did to the community of Dobsonville is an unmatched gesture of pure love.

“He has shown us that there are still good people out there.

“We are grateful to him and his foundation. We wish all people could give back to the community like what we have seen today.”

Dr Bushiri gave a short speech, thanking everyone who came to witness the occasion.

He said the Shepherd Bushiri Foundation was not giving because it needs recognition or the Prophet’s name to be written somewhere.

Bushiri said he was giving to show the glory of God and to emulate what Tata Mandela did when he was still alive.

Bushiri thanked the Mandela foundation, represented by Ms Ndileka Mandela for the love and support they showed today.

Speaking at the commemoration on Thursday, the cleric commented the work that the late icon did and the work his first Grandchild was doing.

He promised to come back to Itireleng to donate even more to the ailing clinic.

