Malawi army soldiers beat up violent DPP cadets

July 19, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 29 Comments

Some ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) notorious cadets had a shock of their lives on Friday in Blantyre when Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers beat them up for attempting to foil the civil society organisations sanctioned peaceful protests in the commercial city.

A DPP cadet roughed up by MDF soldiers
A DPP cadet surrounded by MDF soldiers with blood oozing from his nose

The DPP cadets had arrived at Kamuzu Upper Stadium earlier, sending back would be protesters and beating up some of them.

The police, who were assigned to protect the protesters, just looked helplessly.

A Zodiak reporter in Blantyre said the cadets even told the privately owned media crew to leave the place, accusing it of bias towards the opposition.

However, things changed when Malawi Defence Force  soldiers turned up, beating up the cadets, roughing them up, leaving most of them with blood oozing from nose and mouth.

Some of them had sustained injuries and had their clothes torn as they struggled with the MDF soldiers who wanted the protests to go on.

Earlier, the High Court in Blantyre granted Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) an injunction to allow the protesters march peacefully in the city.

Blantyre City Council had denied permission the protesters from marching in the streets.

The council said the Human Rights Defenders Coalition had not paid a K9.5 million bill for damaged property the previous demos, the counsel was holding a mayoral and deputy mayoral elections, among others.

 

Coaster
Guest
Coaster

Amuchita bwino ndipo ngati ali dolo akasume kwa amene akuwatumawo nanga sakuwona ngati Muthalika ife tikumuwopa hahahaha asova lero agamakagona akakumbukila mawu aja amati ukaziyamba limba nazo

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Keen Observer
Guest
Keen Observer

Good job MDF. You're the People's Army indeed.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
mwana wa Yesu
Guest
mwana wa Yesu

Kodi mmesa muli ndi ADADI anu? ife wathi ndi Yesu samatinamiza samatisiya pa mavuto or pa mtendere

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

As I write there are two MCP supporters on remand in Zomba for insulting someone yet these two cadets will not be arrested, questioned etc because they have blue blood.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
GANGWAYI
Guest
GANGWAYI

KOMA NDIYE KUGUMULIDWATU HAHAHAHA MAGANYU ENAWA.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
[email protected]
Guest
[email protected]

guys mufapo za ziii apa

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Freedom Fighter
Guest
Freedom Fighter

Mufera zaeni, anzanu achina ben phiri, nankhumwa, dausi……etc ali pheee kudya money zakuba.

Choncho mkumati bambo ake aujeni awa atibulidwa zaziiii. Inu nzitsiru kwambiri, ndipo mukapeza akazi anu atanyengedwa ndi a dpp anzanu

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mr Truth Pains
Guest
Mr Truth Pains

Guys ma Cadets plz siyani izi ndizayeni mfele, taonani Dausi ndi Mchacha ali kunyumba aligada ndi Remote zawo mumanja kuonela inu pa TV mukunthibulidwa ndi Asilikali.

Inu magadzi mpaka mkamwa zanu akumwa Coffee ku nyumba, be serious for once guys and leave politics to politicians.

Ana ndi azibale anu azavutika inu mtapwetekedwa chifukwa cha Mchacha ndi Dausi.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
masa masina
Guest
masa masina

Bravo MDF. This is peace keeping at its best.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Matatizo
Guest
Matatizo

Amakataniko ma Cadet anzawo akupanga demonstrate peacefully??

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago