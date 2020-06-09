Several injured as job-seekers stampede in Mzuzu

Several people mostly youth were injured after thousands of panicked job-seekers stampeded during a government recruitment drive at Katoto Secondary School in Mzuzu as they pushed their way into the premises for interviews.

The Ministry of Health is currently recruiting healthcare workers at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

Applicants are expected to undergo interviews for the posts of health surveillance assistant at Katoto Secondary School.

One witness Glory Kibao said the stampede broke out as applicants surged towards the gate which authorities delayed opening, prompting the job seekers to start pushing their way into the premises.

Other applicants jumped over the fence and got injured in the process.

It was feared that one of the applicants lost her life, but Mzuzu Central Hospital spokesperson Arnold Kayira refused to confirm or deny the death.

But Kayira confirmed numerous injured people were rushed to the hospital, with some requiring x-rays and operations.

“Indeed we received patients that came from Katoto and the number could be over 80. Most of the patients have sustained mild injuries that’s why they have been treated as outpatients.

“But as we have no case admitted in ICU [Intensive Care Unit] and no patient has gone for major surgery and also noone has died,” says Kayira.

There is a high level of unemployment in Malawi especially among young people most of whose 17 million citizens live on less than two dollars a day, while the country lags behind in key development indicators such as health.

