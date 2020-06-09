Several injured as job-seekers stampede in Mzuzu
Several people mostly youth were injured after thousands of panicked job-seekers stampeded during a government recruitment drive at Katoto Secondary School in Mzuzu as they pushed their way into the premises for interviews.
The Ministry of Health is currently recruiting healthcare workers at Mzuzu Central Hospital.
Applicants are expected to undergo interviews for the posts of health surveillance assistant at Katoto Secondary School.
One witness Glory Kibao said the stampede broke out as applicants surged towards the gate which authorities delayed opening, prompting the job seekers to start pushing their way into the premises.
Other applicants jumped over the fence and got injured in the process.
It was feared that one of the applicants lost her life, but Mzuzu Central Hospital spokesperson Arnold Kayira refused to confirm or deny the death.
But Kayira confirmed numerous injured people were rushed to the hospital, with some requiring x-rays and operations.
“Indeed we received patients that came from Katoto and the number could be over 80. Most of the patients have sustained mild injuries that’s why they have been treated as outpatients.
“But as we have no case admitted in ICU [Intensive Care Unit] and no patient has gone for major surgery and also noone has died,” says Kayira.
There is a high level of unemployment in Malawi especially among young people most of whose 17 million citizens live on less than two dollars a day, while the country lags behind in key development indicators such as health.
Foseki
This is lack of proper planning by Tippex government
That is myopic thinking. The issue has nothing to do with government, but the behaviour of the people. What was wrong if they were to wait patiently. The problem is no morals , hence people like you kambewa pointing fingers at wrong people. The people has to exercise patience, not rushing and pushing the gate. Mtambo spirt of violence, hence to patient at all.
1 MILLION JOBS MALAWIANS…VOTE WISELY!!!!
Yes Indeed from 24th June,2020!
Foseki
This is luck of proper planning by Tippex government.
Achinyamata, do you need any further advice that this DPP govt has nothing to offer but to kill Malawians. Do you vote for the same killing leadership? And you DPP, is this the actions of the opposition?, muyalukatu ndithu.
That’s why we need change so that our people can have proper jobs.
The problem is that most Malawians lack the patience to wait for things in an orderly manner by standing in a line and waiting for their turn. That is why they were jumping over the fence, entering through the windows and pushing and shoving What kind of future Health Surveillance Assistance are these people? Stampeding themselves to get in first. Have the patience to wait and let things flow smoothly. The organizers of these shameful interviews should be disciplined for failing to take appropriate measures before hand. I know unemployment is high and this should not happen with proper planning.… Read more »
Professor wanted to employ 1 million youth in a day but Almighty God has refused his style instead He has given him deaths injuries insults and miserly to other families. Fresh Presidential Votes yasolobana. Pfupa lokakamiza limaswa mphika zisiyeni masala mwakula
Ena pamenepo after going through such hell will go and vote for the evil regime. Malawians malawians wake up. Alembana kale ntchito awa. Izi zotipusitsa
My only comment is that this was poorly organised. How can you interview such a big crowd in one goal? I thought such crowds would have been split after shortlisting the candidates. I stand to be corrected but I fault the organizers who have gone away with allowances.
nthchito yake ya covid 19 yomweyi