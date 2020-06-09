Parliament sets June 23 date for Malawi fresh elections, govt protest

Malawi Parliament has finally set June 23 2020 as the date for the fresh presidential elections, amid protests from the government side.

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) Mzimba North MP Yeremia Chihana moved the motion setting poll date which wasseconded by Lilongwe Mpenu MP, Eisenhower Mkaka of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

However, the House erupted in chaos when the House adopted a motion by Chitipa East Parliamentarian Kezzie Msukwa to gazette the June 23 date for the fresh election.

MPs from the government benches shouted in protest against the decision.

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) MPs chased First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo out of the House.

Kazombo suspended the meeting.

Malawi is heading for the fresh presidential election after both the Constitutional Court on February 3 and Supreme Court of Appeal on May 8 2020 found that the May 21 2019 elections had serious irregularities.

