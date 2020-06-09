Parliament sets June 23 date for Malawi fresh elections, govt protest
Malawi Parliament has finally set June 23 2020 as the date for the fresh presidential elections, amid protests from the government side.
Alliance for Democracy (Aford) Mzimba North MP Yeremia Chihana moved the motion setting poll date which wasseconded by Lilongwe Mpenu MP, Eisenhower Mkaka of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).
However, the House erupted in chaos when the House adopted a motion by Chitipa East Parliamentarian Kezzie Msukwa to gazette the June 23 date for the fresh election.
MPs from the government benches shouted in protest against the decision.
The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) MPs chased First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo out of the House.
Kazombo suspended the meeting.
Malawi is heading for the fresh presidential election after both the Constitutional Court on February 3 and Supreme Court of Appeal on May 8 2020 found that the May 21 2019 elections had serious irregularities.
Recipe for Chaos. I doubt these elections will be credible if we vote on June 23rd. Where will the Ballot papers come from? Dubai? Not enough time. You gonna print them papers locally? Never bn done b4. Cant do trial and error now. What about Voter verification exercise, was it completed? Nop. Crying out loud for Goodness sake
If true elders say a mad man saw the impeding danger but nobody believed him. If these rumours are true why not the good credible security invade the fatani chemusa and magalasi. Everybody wants clean election not tainted by evil blood.
seems like DPP is now in opposition side. Please behave wisely.
Kodi a interim president akuwopa zisankho kodi? We need zisankho, don’t we? Nde mukuwopa chani a boma?
If standing orders were not followed in Gazetting the date this is another sham. Too early to be excited. Actually since impeachment is a political decision, it remains for the DPP and UDF to impeach the speakers
“No violence” says the President, APM.
Kikikikiiiiiiii
The opposition is using the same dirty tactics again. Why was there no voting?
Ooooh? So Kazombo suspended the house after being chased by DPP MPs?
Another NYEKHWE! DDP woyeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!
I doubt this is going to be credible election, because I can see ballots being printed locally eg ku malangalanga or chemusa
MEC can now make request for any extension that would be required