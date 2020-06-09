Parliament sets June 23 date for Malawi fresh elections, govt protest

June 9, 2020 Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma -Nyasa Times 18 Comments

Malawi Parliament has finally set June 23  2020 as the date for the fresh presidential elections, amid protests from the government side.

The opposition members of Parliament supported motion of June 23 polling date

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) Mzimba North MP Yeremia Chihana  moved the motion setting poll date  which wasseconded by Lilongwe Mpenu MP, Eisenhower Mkaka of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

However, the House erupted in chaos when the House  adopted a motion by Chitipa East Parliamentarian Kezzie Msukwa to gazette the  June 23 date for the fresh election.

MPs  from the government benches shouted in protest against the decision.

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) MPs chased First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo out of the House.

Kazombo suspended the meeting.

Malawi is heading for the fresh presidential election after both the Constitutional Court on February 3 and Supreme Court of Appeal on May 8 2020 found that the May 21 2019 elections had serious irregularities.

Wawa
Wawa

Recipe for Chaos. I doubt these elections will be credible if we vote on June 23rd. Where will the Ballot papers come from? Dubai? Not enough time. You gonna print them papers locally? Never bn done b4. Cant do trial and error now. What about Voter verification exercise, was it completed? Nop. Crying out loud for Goodness sake

5 hours ago
Sams
Sams

If true elders say a mad man saw the impeding danger but nobody believed him. If these rumours are true why not the good credible security invade the fatani chemusa and magalasi. Everybody wants clean election not tainted by evil blood.

6 hours ago
National CEO
National CEO

seems like DPP is now in opposition side. Please behave wisely.

6 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu

Kodi a interim president akuwopa zisankho kodi? We need zisankho, don’t we? Nde mukuwopa chani a boma?

6 hours ago
The Knight Templar
The Knight Templar

If standing orders were not followed in Gazetting the date this is another sham. Too early to be excited. Actually since impeachment is a political decision, it remains for the DPP and UDF to impeach the speakers

6 hours ago
Wiza
Wiza

“No violence” says the President, APM.

6 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu

Kikikikiiiiiiii

6 hours ago
Hannah
Hannah

The opposition is using the same dirty tactics again. Why was there no voting?

6 hours ago
RON
RON

Ooooh? So Kazombo suspended the house after being chased by DPP MPs?

6 hours ago
hambakahle kamdidi
hambakahle kamdidi

Another NYEKHWE! DDP woyeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!

6 hours ago
Mofati belo
Mofati belo

I doubt this is going to be credible election, because I can see ballots being printed locally eg ku malangalanga or chemusa

6 hours ago
Wiza
Wiza

MEC can now make request for any extension that would be required

6 hours ago
