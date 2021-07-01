Sex worker arrested for forcing two young boys into sex with her

A woman in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe is in under lock and key in police custody after she repeatedly defiled two innocent underaged teenagers aged 14 and 15, respectively.

Police in Lilongwe on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old woman who trade as a ‘prostitute’ for allegedly forcing two young teenagers into having sex with her.

The suspect, identified as Christina Masina is alleged to have slept with the two young boys Monday night at her house at the high density slum of Chigwirizano township in the administrative district of Lilongwe.

The suspect, Masina, who defiled the two teenagers hail from Mlangeni Village, Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu

According to Lilongwe Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Foster Benjamin, Masina used to invite the victims, who are the children of her fellow colleagues, to sleep at her house on security grounds when she went out plying her trade.

Said Benjamin: “On Monday night, she returned from her usual errand and found the boys fast asleep.”

The police said Masina fell asleep and when she got up she awoke the boys claiming she has had a dream.

“In the dream, she said, she was having sexual intercourse with the boys. Immediately, she forced the victims into having sex with her,” said Benjamin.

The police said the victims narrated their ordeal to their mothers who in turn reported to Chigwirizano Community Policing Forum.

Accordibf to the police, the community policing team apprehended the suspect and turned her in to the police.

The police have since charged her with sexual activities with children, contrary to Section 160 of the Penal code.

She will appear in court soon to answer the charges levelled against her.

