Sex workers in protest march in Lilongwe: ‘We provide essential services’

January 28, 2021 Owen Khamula- Nyasa Times 13 Comments

Female sex workers marched in the streets of the capital Lilongwe against a government decision to impose a night curfew and closure of bars which they say have serious economic implications on their lives.

Sex workers demo in Lilongwe
Sex workers demo in Lilongwe

They are asking government to review the decisions and allow them to operate normally, saying they provide “essential services.”

The protests were disrupted  after the Lilongwe District Commissioner refused to receive their petition, forcing them to go to Lilongwe City Council instead.

Executive Director for the Female Sex Workers’ Association, Zinenani Majawa, says the on-going street protests in Lilongwe are also meant to bring to the attention of the public issues of that stigma related to sex work.

She, particularly, mentions police abuse of sex workers as an item high on the list.

Majawa says police officers sexually abuse prostitutes.

13 Comments
NZERU NKUPANGWA
NZERU NKUPANGWA
7 hours ago

Simply exercising a right within the democratic dispensation

BigMan
BigMan
7 hours ago

The world’s oldest trade.

Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu
9 hours ago

To hell you dirty bustards.

Zeze
Zeze
8 hours ago
Reply to  Mangochi Kabwafu

Anzanu akugulitsa zibwente nkumapeza chakudya chalero. Inu kufuna ndalama zaulere. Mufa chaka chake nchino – alesi

Chiswa B
Chiswa B
11 hours ago

Be creative, create an app where you will sell yourselves to prospective customers. Amzanu ku Botswana did this

guest
guest
11 hours ago

malo momangopanga 500 chomwe mukudhulisila ndi chani, nafe ma client anu covid wativuta ndalama sikupezeka, nanu tsitsani mtengo kupanda apo nafe ma client anu tipanga mademo, tikumatchani nafe

Ziso
Ziso
11 hours ago

Katundu apumeko abale, am sure soon will resume the transactions of which I expect also the goods’ quality to have improved after unfortunate recess ordered by tonse alliance.

the dpp regime, for all its blamed for, didn’t reach this extreme because it understood the plight of Malawians and also the need for short time services including the supporting industries of lodging, taxi, drinks etc which drive the economy. Awa a tonse alliance sadziwa kanthu, the president once said so himself when he was in opposition, he said ‘iam not God to know many things’ .

Jays
Jays
11 hours ago

Komanso azibambo ena akuwonjeza. Munthu zaka 65 koma zibwezi mbweeee. Trying to prove what? Zidzakuonekeranitu.

Form Form BBME
Form Form BBME
11 hours ago

Za ziiiiiiii. Even if you go back, who will be courageous to have sex with you. At least one can use a condom but how do you protect your men from Covid-19?

Chiswa B
Chiswa B
9 hours ago
Reply to  Form Form BBME

It’s easy. Kubandula doggy, minimize talking.

444444No
444444No
11 hours ago

Mumayelekedwa thinking azimuna ndi anu,lero MG 1 ali pheeee mukhaula,next week bars will be closed by 6.
Azibambo ulemu wanu,ndalama lipilani dstvmpira kuonela pa door

Friend
Friend
11 hours ago
Reply to  444444No

Inu ma MG 1 mumanyada. bola ma hule omwewo akutisamala

Zimwanda
Zimwanda
9 hours ago
Reply to  444444No

Valani chabe ma door

