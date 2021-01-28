Sex workers in protest march in Lilongwe: ‘We provide essential services’
Female sex workers marched in the streets of the capital Lilongwe against a government decision to impose a night curfew and closure of bars which they say have serious economic implications on their lives.
They are asking government to review the decisions and allow them to operate normally, saying they provide “essential services.”
The protests were disrupted after the Lilongwe District Commissioner refused to receive their petition, forcing them to go to Lilongwe City Council instead.
Executive Director for the Female Sex Workers’ Association, Zinenani Majawa, says the on-going street protests in Lilongwe are also meant to bring to the attention of the public issues of that stigma related to sex work.
She, particularly, mentions police abuse of sex workers as an item high on the list.
Majawa says police officers sexually abuse prostitutes.
Simply exercising a right within the democratic dispensation
The world’s oldest trade.
To hell you dirty bustards.
Anzanu akugulitsa zibwente nkumapeza chakudya chalero. Inu kufuna ndalama zaulere. Mufa chaka chake nchino – alesi
Be creative, create an app where you will sell yourselves to prospective customers. Amzanu ku Botswana did this
malo momangopanga 500 chomwe mukudhulisila ndi chani, nafe ma client anu covid wativuta ndalama sikupezeka, nanu tsitsani mtengo kupanda apo nafe ma client anu tipanga mademo, tikumatchani nafe
Katundu apumeko abale, am sure soon will resume the transactions of which I expect also the goods’ quality to have improved after unfortunate recess ordered by tonse alliance.
the dpp regime, for all its blamed for, didn’t reach this extreme because it understood the plight of Malawians and also the need for short time services including the supporting industries of lodging, taxi, drinks etc which drive the economy. Awa a tonse alliance sadziwa kanthu, the president once said so himself when he was in opposition, he said ‘iam not God to know many things’ .
Komanso azibambo ena akuwonjeza. Munthu zaka 65 koma zibwezi mbweeee. Trying to prove what? Zidzakuonekeranitu.
Za ziiiiiiii. Even if you go back, who will be courageous to have sex with you. At least one can use a condom but how do you protect your men from Covid-19?
It’s easy. Kubandula doggy, minimize talking.
Mumayelekedwa thinking azimuna ndi anu,lero MG 1 ali pheeee mukhaula,next week bars will be closed by 6.
Azibambo ulemu wanu,ndalama lipilani dstvmpira kuonela pa door
Inu ma MG 1 mumanyada. bola ma hule omwewo akutisamala
Valani chabe ma door