State wants cop defilement case transfer to higher court

January 28, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 4 Comments

The State  prosecutors have asked the Limbe magistrates court to transfer to a higher court a case in which a police officer is accused of defiling a 17-year-old girl in police cell.

Chikondi Chijozi, CHREAA deputy executive director hired to represent DPP as its lawyer

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) asked the court to transfer the case  against  the police officer, Andrew Chagaga to Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate Court.

The court was on Wednesday expected to start hearing the case.

However, Chikondi Chijozi, one of the lawyers representing the office of the DPP, asked the court to transfer the case to Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate where the suspect can  be given a stiffer sentence when convicted.

According to Chijozi, Magistrate Tsoka Banda will deliver a ruling on the application on 9th February 2021.

However, Ian Kumpita, lawyer representing Chagaga objected the application by the sSate arguing that there is no valid reason to transfer the case to another court.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Chikawachi
Chikawachi
8 hours ago

Kodi apolisi zomwe munachita kwa msundwe simunalapebe?

0
Reply
Chikawachi
Chikawachi
8 hours ago

Oh my poor policeman .kodi mpolisi mo mmalo moteteza munapanga zofuna zanu? Lero unyolo umene mumangila anzanu ukumangani inu momwe. Ndipo muyenela kuweluzidwa kuti chilungamo Chioneke. Kodi msikanayo munangomugwila kuti walakwa muli ndi cholinga?

0
Reply
Ngombwax
Ngombwax
11 hours ago

Zititayitsa nthawi izi! I would strongly advise the defendant to skip all these unnecessary steps and go straight to Judge Kapindu’s court. My good no-nonsense buddy Redson Kapindu will take care of you very, very well. He’s extremely good with such cases. I’ve already put in the “good word” for you. Just do it. You’ll thank me later. Ase!

1
Reply
Bucking
Bucking
12 hours ago

Is this defilement or rape? A girl aged cannot be defilement

0
Reply
shares
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Sex workers in protest march in Lilongwe: ‘We provide essential services’

Female sex workers marched in the streets of the capital Lilongwe against a government decision to impose a night curfew...

Close