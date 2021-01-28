Mwanamvekha enters race for DPP presidency

Former finance minister Joseph Mwanamvekha has declared that he will vie for the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidency as candidates are criss-crossing the country for campaign.

Mwanamvekha told the DPP central region committee that he is the right person for the position which falls vacant following former president Peter Mutharika’s decision to quit.

He met the central region committee at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe before proceeding to Salima and Dedza where he also met other party officials.

Speaking in Salima, Constituency Governor for Salima Central constituency praised Mwanamvekha for taking the effort to visit them in their district.

During both Lilongwe meeting, Salima and Chipoka, delegates requested Mwanamvekha to stand as DPP presidential candidate a call which he has accepted.

