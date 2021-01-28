Mwanamvekha enters race for DPP presidency
Former finance minister Joseph Mwanamvekha has declared that he will vie for the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidency as candidates are criss-crossing the country for campaign.
Mwanamvekha told the DPP central region committee that he is the right person for the position which falls vacant following former president Peter Mutharika’s decision to quit.
He met the central region committee at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe before proceeding to Salima and Dedza where he also met other party officials.
Speaking in Salima, Constituency Governor for Salima Central constituency praised Mwanamvekha for taking the effort to visit them in their district.
During both Lilongwe meeting, Salima and Chipoka, delegates requested Mwanamvekha to stand as DPP presidential candidate a call which he has accepted.
This is very welcome move as the country, Malawi needs an economist who can turn around the country’s misfortune which has been there, we need an economist like Honorable Mwanamvekha as we did with Late Bingu Wamutharika
Bravo Hon Mwananveka
Bravo ada Josy
With his unquestionable credentials he is the hope for DPP come 2025
Mchachas replacement after he flanked with qualifications, nyekhwe palace plan B. Wrong moves. Free advice; Get rid of old lomwe brand, find a young, national and uniting figure. The new young voters are looking for a leader they can relate and connect at all levels. Look like the time.
Mwanamvekha is going to win. We know all those busy writing negative comments here about him are sponsored by Chisitu prodigal son. This game ndi ya ma big wosati munthu wakuba PSLCE.
If we love dpp and this country this is the right time to support Mwanamvekha
Try your luck Mwanamvekha we are behind you and if possible allow me to be your campaign director .
Koma Mwanamvekha yu kunyumba kwake kuli ma mirror? Just an innocent and simple question….
No presidential material in this one.He is not acute and looks like inzimwale weniweni.
Weak candidate. Chakwera and Chilima are miles ahead. The closest DPP can do is field Kabambe or Thom Mpinganjira and with a Northern region Vice President. At least angapezeko zima voti. Osati ma tired faces ngati Mchacha, or Nankhumwa, ma failure weni weni. DPP needs new faces.
You guys are finished! Tapezani munthu who can really bring change and actually challenge Chilima… anthu ake omwe omwe mukutulutsa lu dpp ndima rubbish okhaokha
Kodi Chilima amapanga chani kupatula kunyamula matumba, kulira pa podium ndi kuledzera?