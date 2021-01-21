Sex workers protest Covid-19 curfew

January 21, 2021 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 18 Comments

Sex workers in Zomba on Wednesday protested against the  Covid-19 curfew, saying this is affecting the old profession.

Sex workers: Curfew affecting

Government has put in place strict Covid-19 preventive measures in a bid to curb the terrifying spikes of Covid-19.

The sex workers  stormed Zomba City Council offices to tell the government to immediately lift the curfew.

They said bars must be let to open beyond 8pm.

According to the groups representative, Gladys James, the order to close bars and drinking joints at 8pm infringes on their economic right to earn a living.

She says most of their clients mostly patronise drinking joints at night, when they hook up with the sex workers.

“We normally make around K15,000 a night but, because of the Covid-19 restrictions,  things are tough now. We appeal to government officials to consider our concerns,” James said.

However, city officials turned back the sex workers, demanding that they (the sex workers) put their concerns in writing.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa  while commending President Lazarus Chakwera for taking bold steps in his new strategy to fight the pandemic, said government should provide safety nets to the most vulnerable and affected people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
18 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
BigMan
BigMan
2 hours ago

Please ask them for alternative measures that they will adhere to whilst practicing their art. Are clients fully masked with N95 and a shield. Is there sanitizing and handwashing before and after the transaction? How will they maintain the 1 meter social distancing?

0
Reply
APM and Zameer in K145 million Scam
APM and Zameer in K145 million Scam
2 hours ago

Minimum wage is now K50,000. Go and find any type of worker and earn this money which is tax free. You call yourselves sex workers, whom do you work for? You are simply sex sellers to libidinous men. You meet too many people and can easily spread Covid-19. Wait until the vaccine comes to Malawi.

0
Reply
Chigumura
Chigumura
4 hours ago

Arrest all of them as selling sex in malawi is illegal.

0
Reply
John chidongo
John chidongo
5 hours ago

Mwini mwamuna aoneke. Kalimeni kumudzu. Mufa ndi njala. Simupeza K15 000 pa Chaka.

0
Reply
John chidongo
John chidongo
6 hours ago

Mwauponda mahule nonse pano. Ino ndi nthawi yoti banja limangike tsopano mumasokoneza ma banja. Opanda mwamuna aoneka pano. Alibeta akwatile chaka chino kulibe ndalama zogawana ndi mahule. Pano mowa tizingogula nkumwera panyumba kuopa kuti tikaledzera tigamaswe la mulo lokhala pakhomo 9 pm. Ndipo ndi nthawi yoti azicheza ndi banja lao ndi ana ao. Ana adziwe bwino bwino adziwayimbira nthano osati zobwera usiku tsiku lilonse pezani anu amuna adzikuchengetani simukudziwa kuti lockdown mwina itha chaka ngati ku RSA. Muuponda.

0
Reply
Ntopwa 1
Ntopwa 1
6 hours ago

Is prostitution legal in Malawi? Stupid! Arrest these maggots.

0
Reply
G h
G h
2 hours ago
Reply to  Ntopwa 1

You idiot, buying sex is illegal too and men buying sex are much bigger in number. Half of the Malawian men would be arrested

0
Reply
Ngombwax
Ngombwax
7 hours ago

Pray tell, what’s that dude doing there? He can’t possibly be their lawyer, can he? Is he a pimp??

0
Reply
Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu
4 hours ago
Reply to  Ngombwax

He could be, kikikikiiiiiii

1
Reply
Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
2 hours ago
Reply to  Ngombwax

He is a male prostitute I suppose

0
Reply
Jonas
Jonas
8 hours ago

15,000 a night translates to almost 300,000 MK no VAT for 20 working days…they should be rich these night queens…

2
Reply
Chiswa B
Chiswa B
4 hours ago
Reply to  Jonas

Ambiritu ali ndi nyumba mmakwawo yet amuna opusa amapereka ma 2 or 3 pin wo akukhala ku rent alibe kanthu

0
Reply
Chiswa B
Chiswa B
8 hours ago

Amzanu apeza njira zina zopezera ma customer such as FB

0
Reply
Mpakateni
Mpakateni
8 hours ago

A good response to this protest is to lock them up. Don’t kill the nation because of K15,000. With Covid in our midst, people have become innovative. You should find an alternative means for your survival which is the new norm. This attitude simply confirms that you among those people who don’t believe that we have coronvirus which is deadly.

2
Reply
shares
18
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Parliament swears in  3 new MPs: Two independents, one for UDF

Parliament on Wednesday sworn in three members of parliament who were elected through the December 15 2020  by elections amid...

Close