Sex workers protest Covid-19 curfew
Sex workers in Zomba on Wednesday protested against the Covid-19 curfew, saying this is affecting the old profession.
Government has put in place strict Covid-19 preventive measures in a bid to curb the terrifying spikes of Covid-19.
The sex workers stormed Zomba City Council offices to tell the government to immediately lift the curfew.
They said bars must be let to open beyond 8pm.
According to the groups representative, Gladys James, the order to close bars and drinking joints at 8pm infringes on their economic right to earn a living.
She says most of their clients mostly patronise drinking joints at night, when they hook up with the sex workers.
“We normally make around K15,000 a night but, because of the Covid-19 restrictions, things are tough now. We appeal to government officials to consider our concerns,” James said.
However, city officials turned back the sex workers, demanding that they (the sex workers) put their concerns in writing.
Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa while commending President Lazarus Chakwera for taking bold steps in his new strategy to fight the pandemic, said government should provide safety nets to the most vulnerable and affected people.
