Parliament swears in  3 new MPs: Two independents, one for UDF

Parliament on Wednesday sworn in three members of parliament who were elected through the December 15 2020 by elections amid very strict Covid-19 preventive measures.

The by-elections took place in Mangochi North East, Mangochi West and Phalombe North constituencies after the High Court nullified the May 2019 parliamentary election results for their constituencies.

The results were nullified after some contestants argued that there was massive irregularities in the manner in which the election was concluded.

The newly sworn in legislators are Reuben Kanyama for Mangochi West (independent); Mavuto Bokosi for Phalombe North (independent) and Idi Kalosi a Member for Mangochi North East (United Democratic Front -UDF).

They were sworn-in alongside two newly recruited Parliamentary committee clerks – Upile Polepole Ali and Nellie Nkhata Ndhlovu.

Delivering his congratulatory remarks to the new legislators, Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda said the oath that the members had taken must establish a moral commitment that links the members personal conscience with public values and public duty.

He described the swearing in ceremony as an extraordinary and solemn occasion wherein Members give their assurance to the nation and constituents to embark on and perform their duties as Members of Parliament.

“I have emphasised time and again that this oath can become meaningless if it is not individually and institutionally embedded and re-affirmed – it r will remain a symbol without context.

“This oath must, therefore, establish a moral commitment that links your personal conscience with public values and public duty,” he said.

The Chief Justice further called on the legislators to not only owe the electors their time but also their industry and impartial judgment on serious issues of concern.

The new members of parliament will undergo a two-day orientation programme which is expected to commence today.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!