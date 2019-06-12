Sexual harassment cases on the rise in Mangochi

Officials in the lakeshore district of Mangochi are worried that incidents of sexual harassment are on the rise in the district.

Youthnet Counseling (Yoneco) official Fanny Chirembo said the trend is now worrisome and attributed this to a law which allows only resident magistrates to hear the cases.

“In Mangochi, we have one resident magistrate who should hear all the cases. This stalls the hearing of the cases which need to be fast-tracked,” she said.

Mangochi police public relations officer Maida also said the district has a number of sexual harassment cases.

Senior resident magistrate for Mangochi Joshua Nkhono said although he has a number of cases on sexual harassment, he is trying all he could to conclude them.

