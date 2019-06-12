ACB arrest Oddoi Kamange over Cashgate link

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former Senior Procurement officer in the Ministry of Tourism, Oddoi Kamange in relation to the plunder of public resources in 2013 widely known as Cashgate.

Nyasa Times understands ACB officers arrested Kamange on Tuesday.

Kamange was first named in the Magistrate court in 2013 by Smart Ndovi when she pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering and siphoning about K12.9 million from public coffers.

Ndovi told the court that she was approached by Damage to use her business registration certificate to ‘Cashgate’.

She said Kamange was a brother in law whose wife stayed with her for sometime.

After she received the cheque from the Accountant General, Ndovi said Kamange started calling her to come to collect the money which was deposited in the account of her business, Fusion Limited.

Ndovi told the court that she sent an assistant to cash a cheque amounting to K6 million which Kamange collected on August 19 before he returned to collect the remaining amount a few days later.

She told the court that Kamange said he feared for his job if he did not deliver the “goods” to first Cashgate convict Treza Senzani, then principal secretary, and tourism officer Kalonga even though she did not know them personally.

Ndovi told the court that she suspected Kamange used the money to purchase a house in Area 12 and a Toyota Landcruiser from a businessperson.

