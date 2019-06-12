New Thuchila bridge ready by August: Old bridge repaired, open for use

Officials from Roads Authority say the new Thuchila bridge on Midima road will be ready by August.

Spokesperson for the authority Portia Kajanga said the contractors, Fargo, have assured the Roads Authority that the new bridge will be ready for use in time as per their agreement with the government.

“The old bridge has outlived its life span, this is why we are constructing the new bridge,” said Kajanga.

The debate on the new Thuchila bridge has been ignited after the old bridge caught fire and motorists could not use it for some days.

The bridge has is now open as engineers worked on the bridge all night long.

Police say they are still investigating the cause of the fire although some people say it might have been caused by a mentally changed person who sleeps under the bridge and used fire to warm himself at night in this cold season.

