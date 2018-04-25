Sexy beach photo shoot of Miss Malawi contestants hype finals on Sat

Photos of Miss Malawi contestants showing 16 beauty pageant finalists in their swimsuits oalong the beaches of Lake Malawi in Salima has people excited ahead of the crowing of the 2018 queen.

The beach photo shoot was part of the boot camp in preparation for the Miss Malawi finals on Saturday, April 28.

The event will take place at Bingu International Convention Centre (Bicc) main auditorium where the guest of honour will be wife to Vice President Saulos Chilima, Mary.

As the photos circulated on social media, while some few conservative netizens chiding the women for revealing too much , the finalists’ shoot did get some positive comments, earning the ladies praise for their “good bodies” and wishing them “success.”

According to Miss Malawi organisers spokesperson Africanno Phiri, the girls entered camp to be drilled on cat-walking skills, general fitness and expectations of the office of Miss Malawi.

“This year we have a good number of sponsors and we promise Malawians maximum fun as we choose our new beauty queen,” he said.

A total of 16 girls are fighting for the Miss Malawi title, currently held by Cecilia Khofi.

Khofi has since had had her last official charity event in Mpemba, Blantyre, where she gave assorted food stuffs to elderly men and women.

Miss Malawi organising committee spokesperson Africanno Phiri said they are happy with the way the beauty queen has handled herself.

“She worked very hard and it was beyond our expectations. She has manners and as a committee we are satisfied with her performance during her term in office,” he said.

But Khofi who said she is pleased that during her reign she has been able to do various charity works on top of raising awareness on overpopulation, advised Miss Malawi organisers to have a strategy in place to help the beauty queen achieve her goals.

Miss Malawi is now being organised by two media houses Nation Publications Limited (NPL) and Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

