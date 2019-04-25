Shake-up at Association of People with Albinism in Malawi: Kondowe resigns as president

Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) president Overstone Kondowe has resigned from his position to take up his appointment as chairperson of African Union for Persons with Albinism (Aupa).

Apam board chairperson Reverend Peter Kandulu said in a statement seen by Nyasa Times that Kondowe’s deputy Pamela Juma is now acting president for the association.

Juma will act as Apam president until fresh elections are conducted at the general assembly scheduled for this June.

Meanwhile, Apam has recruited Kondowe as its national coordinator , replacing Boniface Massa whose contract expired in December 2018.

“In order to retain his contributions to Malawians with albinism, Apam has recruited Mr Overstone Kondowe with effect from May 1 2019, as national coordinator.. ,” reads part of the statement .

During his tenure as Apam president, the fearless Kondowe asked President Peter Mutharika to declare Malawi a dangerous place for persons with albinism and facilitate their asylum in other countries.

Human rights defender Gift Trapence agreed with Kondowe that government has not shown any tangible action towards protecting persons with albinism apart from podium promises.

Trapence and Kondowe shared the view that government fooled Malawians when it formed the national technical committee on issues of albinism, but never funded its operations.

They also observe that the same government failed to provide resources for the National Action Plan on persons with albinism which was launched on June 23 2018 in Karonga.

On January 1 2019, Malawians woke up to the gruesome murder of Yasin Phiri in his house in Nkhata Bay in full view of his son.

Three weeks later, 18-month-old Eunice Nkhonjera, a girl with albinism was abducted in Karonga and her whereabouts are not known to date.

Out of 165 cases related to people with albinism reported since 2014, only 61 cases have been finalised.

