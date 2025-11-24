Sharriff, Chinkhandwe shine at NBM plc Seniors Golf Tourney  

Bashir Sharriff and Sheila Chinkhandwe were crowned champions in the men’s and women’s divisions respectively; at the inaugural National Bank of Malawi plc (NBM) Seniors Golf Competition held at the Country Club Limbe on Saturday.

With a handicap of 20, Sharriff topped the field with a gross score of 90 and a net 70 points, earning him K200,000 and the trophy.

He was followed by NBM plc Pension Administration Limited (PAL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), William Mabulekesi, who returned a gross of 84 and a net of 70 points to claim K150,000, while Mac Hanjahanja finished third with a gross of 87 and a net 71 to walk away with K100,000.

In her category, Chinkhandwe led with a gross score of 108 and a net 85, earning her K200,000, followed by Khungekile Madise who posted a gross of 124 and a net 89, receiving K150,000.

The tournament also recognised specialty performances, with Hanjahanja winning the nearest-to-the-pin prize and High Court Judge Justice Masauko Msungama taking the longest-drive award.

They both received K50,000 for their achievements.

Reflecting on his victory, Sharriff expressed his appreciation to NBM plc and his playing partners for a memorable day on the course.

“I have been playing this game for about 45 to 48 years. Today, I had the privilege to play with the sponsor, and I enjoyed my day on the course. I scored 45 on the front nine and 45 on the back nine. With my handicap of 20, I ended up with a net score of 70, which made me the winner of this National Bank Seniors Championship today,” said Sharriff.

Chinkhandwe, while celebrating her win, also encouraged greater participation of senior lady golfers.

“Only two ladies participated, which I found really disappointing. There are many senior lady golfers in Malawi, but for different reasons, most were unable to attend. I hope that next year we will have more women joining the competition,” said Chinkhandwe.

Speaking on the motivation behind NBM plc’s sponsorship, Mabulekesi, stressed the Bank’s commitment to wellness and active ageing.

“The National Bank takes the well-being of people seriously. We established the Wellness Programme to encourage physical activity and help people unwind from stress. When we looked at the Senior Golfers Society of Malawi, we saw retirees who needed a space to remain active, interact, and build bonds. Participating in golf keeps them physically fit and mentally engaged, helping them manage conditions like hypertension, high blood pressure, diabetes, and dementia,” said Mabulekesi.

Chairman and Captain of the Senior Golfers Society of Malawi, Eric Chinkanda, applauded NBM plc for its support of the event.

“One of our key challenges is securing sponsorships for our exclusive tournaments. Reaching out to corporate entities has been difficult, but in Blantyre we have received support from a few organisations, with the National Bank being one of the notable sponsors,” said Chinkanda.

The event was supported through a K11.2 million sponsorship package from NBM plc, which included cash prizes and golf apparel, further demonstrating the Bank’s commitment to sport, wellness, and community engagement.

