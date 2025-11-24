The Walkers in QECH Children’s Cancer fundraising walk Dec 6

The Walkers Social Club, a group of diverse professionals who walk every Saturday morning, will, in collaboration with the Queen Elizabeth Central hospital (QECH) Children’s Cancer Ward conduct a fun walk to raise funds for children suffering from cancer at the referral hospital.

Paediatric Oncologist at QECH Dr Beatrice Chikaphonya Phiri said in an interview yesterday that they decided to partner with The Walkers Social Club for the fun walk since the group is well established and can help them raise money for the Cancer Children’s ward.

The fun walk will be held from 6am on Saturday 6 December from QECH via Masauko Chipembere Highway up to Chichiri Roundabout and back to QECH.

“We believe our partnership with The Walkers will yield intended results. We have not restricted this to the Walkers Social Club members only, but anyone who is free to participate can do so or can contribute to this cause. Little innocent children are suffering because of Cancer and we need to step up and help,” said Chikaphonya Phiri.

She further said the Children’s Cancer Ward has a dedicated team who serves both in- and out-patients in the 34-bed ward and also runs outpatient clinics daily and diagnoses about 250 children with cancer annually.

“This year we would like to raise awareness of childhood cancer, encourage coordinated action, advocate for improved access to care for children with cancer and overcome the challenges and inequalities encountered by the children with cancer, their families and the healthcare personnel looking after them.”

“These challenges include; shortage of essential equipment and drugs, delayed diagnosis and treatment abandonment which is largely due to the financial burden on the families, poor access to amenities and support, and lack of awareness on childhood cancer. We sincerely request any generous support to address the various material gaps impacting delivery of quality of care for the children in the Children’s Cancer Ward at QECH,” said Chikaphonya Phiri.

The Walkers Social Club Coordinator Chiwawa Msimuko-Madise said they feel humbled to partner QECH to raise funds for the Children’s Cancer ward saying this is one of their objectives.

“As the Walkers Social Club, one of our objectives is to promote wellness, community engagement, and charitable impact through walking and social events and this partnership provides that opportunity to raise funds so that we can help our children and the Cancer ward.”

“We have encouraged all our members in our various chapters in Zombo, Thyolo, Lilongwe, Salima and Mzuzu to take part in the fun walk and raise funds. We are also appealing to others who are not in our group but would want to help to this cause to do so,” said Msimuko-Madise.

She challenged the Walkers to increase the distance of the proposed route to raise more funds.

Chikaphonya Phiri said participants to the walk are expected to pay a minimum registration fee of K5,000 and those who would want to support in cash can do so directly to the following account; QECH Children’s Cancer Ward, National Bank of Malawi, Top Mandala Branch, account number: 1013370897.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :