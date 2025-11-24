CSOs Issue Stark Warning: “Touch the CDF Bill and We Will Strike”

Civil Society Organizations under the National Advocacy Platform (NAP) have delivered their most ominous warning yet: Parliament will face fierce action if it dares to proceed with the controversial constitutional amendment handing MPs control of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

At a tense press briefing in Lilongwe on Monday, NAP Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe made it clear that Malawians have completely rejected the gazetted bill — and that CSOs are prepared to confront Parliament head-on.

“This bill is a direct assault on constitutionalism and a reckless attempt to overturn a court ruling,” Kondowe declared, his tone leaving no room for doubt. “We are firmly opposed. If MPs go ahead and table this, they must be ready for what follows.”

Kondowe revealed that CSOs have already activated multiple pressure points — from seeking an audience with the Minister of Justice to alerting development partners, and even preparing a formal request for the President to refuse assent.

But the most chilling statement came next:

“If all diplomatic avenues fail, we will launch a legal offensive. We are ready.”

The proposed amendment comes as the Government plans to raise CDF allocations from K200 million to a staggering K5 billion per constituency, a move critics say is tailor-made for abuse. Kondowe warned that giving MPs unchecked control over such colossal sums — without technical, administrative or accountability mechanisms — is an open invitation to corruption, patronage, and political capture.

He reminded the public that the CDF is already infamous for ghost projects, discriminatory allocations, shady procurement deals, and blatant misuse of funds.

“This amendment will not just worsen the rot,” he said. “It will entrench corruption into the Constitution itself.”

NAP and its partner CSOs are therefore demanding the immediate and total withdrawal of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025, insisting on full compliance with the High Court ruling that removed MPs from the CDF and warning Parliament against tampering with the separation of powers.

Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) Executive Director Hadrod Zeru Mkandawire reinforced the warning, saying MPs are attempting to grab powers that do not belong to them.

“Local governance is the mandate of local authorities—not legislators,” he said. “If Parliament forces this bill through, we will meet them in court.”

The message from Malawi’s civil society is now unmistakable: If Parliament tries to reclaim the CDF, a storm is coming — and CSOs are ready for battle.

