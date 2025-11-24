Kings Foundation Schools Lit Up Nankhaka Stadium with Annual Sports Day

Kings Foundation Schools once again brought energy and excitement to Lilongwe as learners from across campuses converged for the annual Sports Day on 13 November 2025 at Nankhaka Stadium.

The event featured a vibrant mix of sporting disciplines — football, netball, volleyball, relay races, sack races, tug of war, and even chess — showcasing the remarkable talent and competitive spirit of the learners.

In the true spirit of unity and healthy rivalry, Kings Foundation Primary School Ntcheu faced off against their counterparts from Lilongwe, while Rose Academy battled Kings Foundation Day Secondary School in Lilongwe. The Kings Foundation Boys Academy also locked horns with the Day Secondary School boys in thrilling encounters.

Adding prestige to this year’s event was the involved of Hon. Patricia Wiskies, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture — and a proud alumna of Kings Foundation Schools. The minister donated sports balls that were used throughout the competitions, a gesture warmly appreciated by the entire Kings Foundation community.

The directors, management, staff, learners, and alumni extend heartfelt congratulations to Honourable Wiskies on her appointment as Cabinet Minister and salute her continued support to the institutions that helped shape her journey.

