Shire Valley Applauds President Mutharika for Promoting Equitable Representation

Communities in the Shire Valley have hailed President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for fulfilling his promise of inclusive governance following the appointment of two distinguished sons from Nsanje and Chikwawa districts in his new partial cabinet.

The appointments — Kisswell Dakamau as Director of State Residences and Stuart Ligomeka as Deputy Chief Secretary — have been warmly welcomed as a sign that the President is serious about regional balance and national unity.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Senior Chief Chimombo said the people of the Shire Valley feel deeply honored by the recognition.

“President Mutharika has made history by appointing our two sons, Kisswell Dakamau and Stuart Ligomeka. This shows his commitment to his campaign promises of inclusivity and equitable representation. It gives us hope that his administration will deliver for all Malawians,” the Chief said.

Chief Chimombo further expressed confidence that the two appointees will represent the needs of Malawians with diligence and help the President in driving his vision of easing the economic and social hardships affecting citizens.

The partial cabinet, announced on Sunday, October 5, 2025, has already drawn praise for balancing experience and regional diversity — a move analysts say reflects Mutharika’s deliberate effort to build a government that mirrors the face of the nation.

During his swearing-in and inauguration ceremony, President Mutharika reaffirmed that his administration will uphold fairness and inclusivity in all appointments, regardless of region, tribe, gender, or social standing.

For the people of Nsanje and Chikwawa, these appointments are more than symbolic — they represent a renewed sense of belonging and a tangible sign that the Shire Valley’s voice will be heard at the heart of government.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :