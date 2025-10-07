Castel Malawi invests K30 million in sanitation at Namalimwe school

Castel Malawi Limited has constructed new toilets worth K30 million at Namalimwe Primary School in Blantyre, restoring sanitation for over 1,000 learners who lost the facilities after Cyclone Freddy destroyed the old ones.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Friday, Castel Malawi Human Resources and Corporate Affairs Director, Gloria Zimba, said the company was compelled to act after receiving an appeal from the school.

“As a company, we are deeply rooted in this community. Many of our employees live here, and their children attend these schools. Investing in sanitation and education is investing in our future workforce and leaders,” said Zimba.

Zimba said the project has provided separate toilet blocks for boys and girls, each with two functional toilets.

“The initiative is part of Castel Malawi’s ongoing commitment to the Ndirande community. The company has previously supported the area during Cyclone Freddy, donating items worth over K10 million to victims, and assisted the Ndirande Health Centre and other facilities during the cholera outbreak,” said Zimba.

She then reassured the community that Castel Malawi will remain a partner.

“This is not the end; we will continue looking for opportunities to support the communities where we operate. These children are our future, and together we can help them aim higher,” said Zimba.

Representing the Primary Education Advisory officer, Milliam Mtukane commended Castel Malawi for stepping in at a time when the school was at its lowest point.

“Before these new facilities, learners were forced to use the bush because most of the toilets had collapsed. This exposed them to serious health and sanitation risks. Now, with these new toilets, we expect improved hygiene and better school attendance. We will also be sensitizing learners on how to properly use and care for the facilities, while cleaners will ensure they are maintained daily,” said Mtukane.

One of the pupils, Alex Mwamadi, said the new sanitation facilities have already transformed the school environment, giving students a sense of dignity and safety.

“We used to fear coming to school because the toilets were broken, and the ground was unsafe and dirty. Now we feel safe, and more learners are coming to class. We thank Castel Malawi for helping us,” said Mwamadi.

